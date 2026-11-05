‘LAWYER UP!’: Trump Hides Behind Ballroom Beams as He Brushes Off Impeachment Threat, But One Dem Makes It Clear He Better Watch Out

President Donald Trump had plenty to say about the White House ballroom Wednesday, from its towering limestone columns and massive construction beams to its elaborate security features.

But when reporters finally turned their attention to the seismic political shift unfolding on Capitol Hill and beyond, Trump suddenly seemed unable to understand why Democrats might want to hold him accountable for blatant abuse of power throughout his second term.

The awkward exchange came less than 24 hours after Democrats delivered a historic rebuke to Republicans in the midterm elections, taking control of both chambers of Congress and flipping several traditionally Republican strongholds, including multiple governorships.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak during a campaign rally at the Shoemaker Center at Ohio University on Oct. 28, 2026, in Chillicothe, Ohio. President Trump is rallying support for Republican candidates in Ohio ahead of the midterm elections. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Democrats also defeated Republican candidates in states Trump and his allies had expected to remain safely red, including Texas, South Carolina, Kansas and North Carolina.

With Democrats preparing to assume power early next year, questions about whether Trump could face a third impeachment have already bubbled up.

Hilton Called Cops on Black Medical Student After Charging $225, She Says — All She Wanted Was Rest After a 13-Hour Shift



‘Get Him Out!’: Mississippi Councilman Threatens to Cut Woman After She Insults His Mama, Sending Crowd Into a Frenzy as Police Storm Chaotic Meeting

But rather than explain why his political opponents might pursue another impeachment, the president said it had no justification, insisting his administration had made the country more successful than ever.

Trump spent more than 20 minutes discussing the ballroom’s construction, praising its “magnificent” columns, 50-foot ceilings, marble floors, heavy beams and military-grade bunker while crediting his team for the project’s progress.

“The whole thing is a miracle,” Trump told reporters.

After largely avoiding the election results, Trump finally addressed questions about the political fallout. He suggested he would work with Democrats but warned against what he called destructive behavior, pointing to his presidential veto power as a safeguard.

The prospect of impeachment, however, appeared to irritate him.

“I think it would destroy the Democrat Party if they did that — impeachment for no reason,” Trump said. “What, for having a successful country? Our country is more successful right now than at any time in history. Watch the beam go up.”

His response quickly drew ridicule online, with critics questioning his suggestion that Democrats would have no legitimate grounds to impeach him.

One person wrote: “‘Impeachment for no reason’ Donald? The list of reasons to Impeach you is too long to list here.” Another commenter suggested the president understood the political trouble heading his way, writing, “He’s shaking in his Boots.”

Others were equally dismissive of Trump’s attempt to brush aside the possibility.

“He looks bad. He knows what is coming,” one said.

The impeachment discussion comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress following an election that exposed significant weaknesses in Trump’s political standing.

Republicans suffered losses across several traditionally Republican-leaning states, including Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, where Democrats flipped Senate seats.

Democrats also captured several Republican-held governorships, including Georgia, Ohio and Texas. Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican Rick Jackson in Georgia, Amy Acton beat Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio, and Gina Hinojosa unseated incumbent Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The results were widely viewed as a referendum on Trump’s presidency, particularly his economic policies and the Iran war, which has contributed to rising fuel prices and increased pressure on household budgets.

Trump nevertheless rejected the idea that voters had delivered a personal rebuke.

“Look, if I were on the ballot we would’ve won,” he asserted.

He also acknowledged that the war had contributed to Republican losses, saying it was “largely true” that the conflict had benefited Democrats because of its impact on fuel prices. He maintained, however, that the military campaign was worth the economic fallout.

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries has been more cautious about impeachment, saying his caucus has not been discussing another effort.

“I haven’t had a single member of the House Democratic caucus talk to me about impeachment,” Jeffries said. “We’ve been relentlessly focused on affordability and accountability.”

That has not stopped political observers from predicting another confrontation between Trump and congressional Democrats.

NewsNation political editor Chris Stirewalt said Tuesday that a third impeachment was all but inevitable once Democrats assumed control of the House and Senate. He predicted House Democrats would investigate Trump and eventually send articles of impeachment to the upper chamber.

“I think the president knows for sure that with a Democratically controlled Senate, his impeachment is going to make a colonoscopy look like a day at the beach,” Stirewalt said.

He warned that any investigation could stretch on for months and reach beyond the president himself.

“It’s going to be real, real tough, and it’s going to go on for months, and it won’t stop. And his sons are going to be in there, and his son-in-law, his family finances.”

Trump has already been impeached twice by the House during his first term. The first impeachment stemmed from his dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, while the second followed his role in the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Senate acquitted him in both cases.

This time, Democratic lawmakers have signaled that they intend to use their newly gained control of Congress to investigate allegations of corruption and self-enrichment involving Trump, his administration, his family and his business associates.

But party leaders say they cannot spend all their time pursuing the president; they also must deliver on promises to lower costs and improve voters’ lives. So far, however, Democrats have offered few specific policy proposals beyond reversing Trump’s health care cuts, rolling back tariffs and limiting his ability to wage war in Iran.

That could put Democrats in an awkward position. They will be investigating Trump while also having to negotiate with him to pass legislation and keep the government running. They will also face pressure from liberal voters demanding accountability.

Rep. Robert Garcia, who is expected to chair the House Oversight Committee, underscored that investigative focus with a two-word message after Democrats’ victory: “LAWYER UP.”

He argued that investigating Trump and addressing the economy go hand in hand, saying, “People are struggling because of corruption,” and “People can’t afford to pay the gas and the groceries because Donald Trump is ripping off the American people,” according to the Washington Post.

Although Democrats are unlikely to secure the two-thirds Senate majority required to convict and remove a president from office, Stirewalt argued that would not prevent another impeachment proceeding.

“Whoever the next Democratic leader in the Senate is, and I don’t think it’s going to be Chuck Schumer … they are going to have to preside over an impeachment because House Democrats are most certainly going to impeach Donald Trump,” he said.

‘LAWYER UP!’: Trump Hides Behind Ballroom Beams as He Brushes Off Impeachment Threat, But One Dem Makes It Clear He Better Watch Out