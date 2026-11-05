Trump Breaks Nearly 50 Years of Kennedy Center Tradition as Legends Prepare for a Historic First

President Donald Trump may still be licking his wounds after an embarrassing defeat in this year’s midterm elections.

But he can at least turn his attention to an upcoming special event as a nearly 50-Year tradition comes to an end.

Since returning to the White House in 2025, the 80-year-old Republican has made changes to rebrand the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The President Donald Trump-led Kennedy Center prepares for annual gala in a different venue. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump dismantled the Kennedy Center’s board of trustees in February 2025 and appointed replacements, who then elected him chairman. With that power, the hand-picked board moved to add Trump’s name to the memorial building dedicated to President John F. Kennedy.

Legal fights halted Trump’s attempt to rename the Kennedy Center after himself. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper also blocked a planned two-year shutdown of the facility.

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As the courtroom drama plays out, Trump-aligned trustees have moved on to preparing the next event.

The latest class of Kennedy Center Honors recipients will receive recognition for their “artistic achievement” at a Dec. 7 ceremony.

The center has presented the awards annually since 1978, making them among the most prestigious lifetime achievement honors in American entertainment.

A committee of former honorees, artists and Kennedy Center board members reportedly selected the 2026 recipients, with input from Trump.

The honorees include playwright David Mamet, musician Paul Anka, composer David Foster, actor Andy Garcia and country singer Barbara Mandrell.

According to reports, most of the picks have a personal or political connection to Trump or the Republican Party. Mandrell, 77, is the only honoree whose political views have not been publicly disclosed.

“We are recognizing amazing artists whose lifelong work has shaped American culture and inspired generations of audiences,” Trump stated in a press release.

The former reality television star added, “We are proud to honor this year’s class and to continue a tradition that has defined the Center for nearly 50 years.”

This year’s celebration will not take place at the Kennedy Center for the first time in its history. Capital One Arena, home to the NBA’s Washington Wizards, will host the event.

Once the list of honorees was announced, people on social media weighed in on the Trump-friendly choices and the venue change. Reactions ranged from ridicule to confusion.

One Instagram poster commented, “The Kennedy Center Honors! Held at… some other center.” Another person wrote, “It’s too bad they won’t be honored at the Kennedy Center.”

“It’s become ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” one Facebook commenter wrote, taking a jab at the 2026 Kennedy Center Honors lineup by comparing it to the long-running reality dance competition series

Another person in the comment section made a television reference by writing, “This is like ‘SNL’ from 80-85.” Additionally, someone mockingly wondered, “Who?”

“A who’s who of who’s that,” quipped a like-minded individual. A fellow jokester posted, “What? Victoria Jackson was busy? Rob Schneider is going to be p—– off.”

One poster trolled one of Trump’s newest loyalists from the showbiz industry, sarcastically asking, “No Nicki Minaj?” The rapper campaigned with the president ahead of the midterms.

“I’m not mad at it, though. David Mamet is a Pulitzer Prize winner. David Foster has won 16 Grammys. Barbara Mandrell has 26 Top 10 singles. Paul Anka is a pretty well-respected songwriter. Andy Garcia is here,” read a more accepting response.

Mamet, 78, won the 1984 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his play “Glengarry Glen Ross.” Foster, 77, has won the Grammy for Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) three times as part of his 16 Grammy victories.

Mandrell released hit songs such as “One of a Kind Pair of Fools” and “Woman to Woman.” Anka, 85, wrote songs including Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” and Michael Jackson’s “This Is It.”

Cuban-American actor Garcia, 70, starred in the “Ocean’s Eleven” movie franchise and appeared on television series like “Ballers” and “Landman.”

While Trump has recently faced significant setbacks at the ballot box and in the courtroom, the Broadway musical fan can look to Kennedy Center Honors to likely boost his ego.

The president played a prominent role in the 2025 event, which he hosted at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House in December.

Trump used his time on stage to give honoree Sylvester Stallone a backhanded compliment after calling the “Rocky” film star a longtime friend. Stallone, 80, watched from the balcony.

“When I needed help, I knew not to go to Sly, because I don’t think he would’ve been there for me. But now he would. But after tonight, I think he will,” Trump joked as Stallone’s smirked in response from the audience.

Trump Breaks Nearly 50 Years of Kennedy Center Tradition as Legends Prepare for a Historic First