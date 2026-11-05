‘They Just Neglected Her’: Florida Mom Says Daughter Asked Cops for Help Before Walking to Park Where She Was Shot and Killed

Fort Lauderdale police officers told Myrah Zeigler they would accompany her to a nearby park to retrieve car keys that had been stolen, according to body-camera footage obtained by her mother.

But the 19-year-old Black woman walked toward the park with a friend while the officers remained near the Airbnb where she had been staying.

Moments later, she was shot and killed.

Myrah Zeigler, top right in blue and wearing the white top in the second image, was 19 years old when she was killed. Her mother, Alacia Ford-Barron, pictured to the right of her daughter in the top left photo, has been fighting for justice for more than a year. (Photos: Alacia Ford-Barron)

Now Zeigler’s mother is blaming police for failing to protect her daughter, saying the shooting could have been prevented if officers had followed through on their offer to help.

“They didn’t do nothing. They just neglected her,” Alacia Ford-Barron said in an interview with Atlanta Black Star. “It makes me angry because this could have been prevented.”

Ford-Barron said her daughter went to the park only because an officer told her, “Come on. Let’s go get your items.”

Hilton Called Cops on Black Medical Student After Charging $225,— All She Wanted Was Rest After a 13-Hour Shift

Florida Man Calls 911 on His Own Police Backup After Spotting a Black Deputy at His Door

The shooting occurred on May 19, 2025, after police responded to a disturbance at an Airbnb where Zeigler was staying with friends.

Ford-Barron said the original gathering consisted of three young men and three young women. The man who rented the property later invited two groups of girls who apparently did not get along.

“Both parties of the girls started fighting each other,” Ford-Barron said. “At this moment, Myra was upstairs. She had nothing to do with it.”

Ford-Barron said her daughter later tried to intervene after a group of girls attacked a young man known as Zay, who had attempted to break up the fight.

“The young lady went to swing at Myra. Myra then began to protect herself,” she said.

Ford-Barron alleged that the girls involved in the dispute discharged pepper spray, damaged the property and stole belongings, including car keys.

A neighbor called 911 a second time after hearing someone say, “I’m going to shoot you, I’m going to shoot you,” the man told Local 10.

During their second visit, the officers ordered everyone to leave the Airbnb at the property owner’s request.

But Zeigler told officers the group could not leave without the keys.

“They took our keys, ma’am,” Zeigler said in the body-camera footage.

She told officers that the people with the keys were at a nearby park.

“Let’s go to the park,” a male officer responded.

“OK, let’s get your stuff,” a female officer said. “Let’s go get your keys and stuff.”

But the officers remained near the Airbnb as Zeigler and Zay walked toward the park.

Ford-Barron said they believed an officer was following them.

Moments later, a gunshot could be heard.

“What was that?” a female voice asked as screams sounded in the distance.

“Possible shots fired, two blocks from me,” a male officer told a dispatcher.

Another shot could then be heard. Officers jumped into their patrol cars and drove toward the park.

The footage then showed Zeigler lying partially in the street.

“My daughter is suffering. Barely breathing, suffering for her life,” Ford-Barron said, describing the footage.

Zeigler died after being taken to Broward Health Medical Center.

The man accused of shooting her, Larry Lamar Smith, was arrested July 6, 2025, during a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant in connection with the shooting, according to the arrest affidavit.

The 21-year-old man is facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm and has pleaded not guilty. A conviction for second-degree murder can carry a life sentence in Florida.

Ford-Barron said Smith was not at the original Airbnb gathering. He arrived later with others to pick up girls involved in the dispute.

She believes the shooting stemmed from retaliation against Zay, whom the girls involved in the fight accused of putting his hands on them.

“So they really wanted the young man because the girl said that he put his hands on them,” she said. “So you know they was retaliating that.”

In the body-camera footage, Zay questioned why officers did not accompany them to the park.

“Because there’s only two of us here,” an officer responded.

Ford-Barron questioned that explanation.

“Where was the officers then when my child needed help?” she asked.

Fort Lauderdale police provided the following statement to Local 10:

“The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is always saddened by any loss of life and extends our continued condolences to the family and loved ones of Myrah Zeigler during this time,” Detective Kerri Hagerty wrote in a statement. “The lead detective has maintained regular communication with the family; however, if the family has concerns about the handling of this incident, we encourage them to contact the Department directly so those concerns can be addressed through the appropriate channels, including our established complaint process, if necessary. Due to the on-going and active status of this investigation, we respectfully decline to participate in a media interview on this matter.”

Watch the video below.

‘They Just Neglected Her’: Florida Mom Says Daughter Asked Cops for Help Before Walking to Park Where She Was Shot and Killed