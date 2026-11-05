Joshua Suiter Was Set to Be Best Man In a Wedding When a Last-Minute ‘All’s Fair’ Audition Threw His Plans Into Chaos

The Kim Kardashian-led legal drama series, “All’s Fair,” returned for its second season with new characters, new storylines, and sophisticated plot twists.

Despite its all-star cast, pop-culture references and striking fashion, the series was widely panned, even earning the title of the worst show of 2025.

In the Ryan Murphy-created series, Joshua Suiter plays Elijah Greene, one of Niecy Nash-Betts’ character’s triplet sons. But the family dynamic behind the scenes is nothing like the on-screen drama.

(L to R) “All’s Fair” cast: Armani Barrett as Egypt Greene, Jemarcus Kilgore as Ezra Greene, Niecey Nash as Emerald Greene, and Elijah, played by Joshua Suiter. (Photos courtesy of Joshua Suiter)

Nash-Betts plays Emerald Greene, a founding partner at the Los Angeles divorce law firm Grant, Ronson & Greene, alongside Kardashian, who plays Allura Grant, and Naomi Watts, who plays Liberty Ronson. Glenn Close also stars in an overseeing role.

Greene is ambitious and hardworking. But she is also a devoted mother to her three sons: Ezra Greene, played by Jemarcus Kilgore; Egypt Greene, played by Armani Barrett; and Elijah, played by Suiter.

In an interview with Atlanta Black Star, Suiter opened up about developing Elijah and the unexpected chain of events that landed him the role.

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Suiter returned for season two of “All’s Fair” with a mature look and a college girlfriend. She nearly sent his mother into a panic after revealing their open relationship at his and his brother’s birthday dinner.

He said landing the role came down to an audition opportunity arriving at the worst possible time.

The North Carolina native had traveled home for a week to serve as best man at a close friend’s wedding. Just before the wedding rehearsal, he received an audition request for a Ryan Murphy project.

“Lo and behold, the day before the rehearsal, I got the appointment. So naturally, I have to pivot and do my audition before the wedding rehearsal. And I’m, like, oh my gosh, without my camera, I didn’t bring anything,” Suiter said.

Without his usual camera equipment, Suiter quickly recorded an initial audition with help from a friend who was also in the wedding.

After reviewing it, his team encouraged him to retape the audition once he returned to Atlanta. They believed he could book the role and wanted him to meet his usual standards.

“They’re like, yeah, call him and when you get back, I’ma need you to retake this. Cause I know your standard, and I think you can really book this,” Suiter explained.

He said, “I’m not above criticism because obviously I want a book, right? So I just, I said, well, I got a pivot, and I got back, got off the road, literally a six-hour drive. I went in and retaped it, we sent it off, and then a month later I’m at work and I get the call.”

The young star took their advice, worked with his mentor, Leland, to film another audition, and sent it off. About a month later, he received an availability check from the West Coast.

That evening, he received a call congratulating him on booking the role in “All’s Fair.”

“I’m not saying I’m the best actor in the world. I can strive for it, but for me I just love what I do, genuinely,” he shared. I [can] do this every day, all day. So I don’t really feel pressured when it comes to the roles.”

Suiter said his first calls were likely to his mother or his friend, Camille, who had helped him through much of the audition process.

“It’s a fun set for sure,” he shared. He noted that the cast’s behind-the-scenes energy rarely matches the seriousness and chaos of their storylines.

“I get to come in and have the incomparable Niecy Nash-Betts on my side, but also I got to come into the game with, not just myself, for the triplets,” Suiter explained. “I mean, the way we cut up on screen, we’re worse when the cameras are cut off. Sometimes they have to pull us in.”

Suiter, who also stars in Netflix’s “A Different World,” explained that he rarely stays in character between takes.

He described the practice as “taking the jacket off.” It allow him to step away from his role in “All’s Fair,” recharge and socialize. “It’s a fun set for sure,” he added.

Three new episodes of “All’s Fair” are streaming now on Hulu, with additional episodes dropping every Wednesday. Viewers can tune in to see more of the Greene family dynamic unfold.

Joshua Suiter Was Set to Be Best Man In a Wedding When a Last-Minute ‘All’s Fair’ Audition Threw His Plans Into Chaos