Chris Christie Rips Vivek Ramaswamy After Crushing Loss to Amy Acton

Vivek Ramaswamy learned the hard way that losing an election is one thing, but the political humiliation that followed his defeat gave the public even more to talk about.

For a candidate who once had his sights set on the White House, the rejection was a bitter political reality check.

The election loss was bad enough, but an awkward revelation after the fact made the humiliation even worse.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s humiliating loss to Amy Acton took another turn when his concession call went unanswered, sparking brutal reactions online. (Photo by Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images)

The former Republican presidential hopeful had spent months attacking Democrat Amy Acton in one of the nastiest gubernatorial contests in the country.

His campaign dragged her painful family history into the spotlight, sparking outrage across party lines. In response, two hotheads unleashed explicit takedowns about his crushing loss.

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The day after the Nov. 4 elections, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said on an ABC livestream that he considered Vivek the “most obnoxious blowhard in America” back in 2024.

Now he views him as a “soulless man” who will be forgotten.

“He’s a wanna be of Donald Trump, and all these wannabes of Donald Trump are having some trouble because no one knows what they really are,” said Christie. “The problem with Vivek Ramaswamy is they found out what he really is.”

Christie piled on, saying, “You not only have to question the judgment of a man who would take a woman, an elderly woman, out of the car she was living in, in the parking lot of a church in Pennsylvania with her cats, and put her in front of a video camera and make that a TV ad in a gubernatorial race.”

Media personality Van Lathan went straight to Instagram in a video. He declared, “Vivek Ramaswamy, you were one of the top five b—h a—s n—as that have ever lived.”

“You are a pathetic b—h a— terrible person,” Lathan continued. “Get out of politics. You’re not good at it.”

He called Vivek “an indictment waiting to happen” and predicted The New York Times would expose him like Trump.

He described Vivek as a “behind-the-scenes leech,” adding, “We don’t want you as an outfront leech. You’re not good enough to be bad.”

Then came his final assessment:

“You used to get on my nerves, but now, you know, I’m too Southern to hate anybody, but goddamn, I’m close. Goodbye b—h,” Lathan concluded.

While Lathan took to social media to rub Acton’s victory in her opponent’s face, Vivek had other plans.

Ramaswamy suddenly found himself extending an olive branch to the woman who defeated him. But apparently she wasn’t interested in hearing what he had to say.

“We left her a message,” he admitted during his election-night concession speech on Tuesday, Nov. 3. According to Newsweek, his attempt to congratulate Acton went unanswered.

Judging by the reaction online, plenty of people thought that was exactly where his message belonged.

Acton, Ohio’s former health director, defeated Ramaswamy in a historic election that ended 16 years of Republican control of the governor’s office. With 95 percent of the votes counted, The New York Times reported the Democrat had secured 51.9 percent to Ramaswamy’s 44.8 percent. Libertarian Donald Kissick received 3.3 percent.

The 60-year-old became the first woman elected governor of Ohio and the first Democrat to win the office since 2006.

“Ohio has chosen unity and decency over division and hate, the healing begins today,” Acton told supporters.

Ramaswamy, meanwhile, acknowledged the defeat.

“It’s a tough night for us here in Ohio,” he said, describing the contest as a “tough race” that had been “bitter at times in both directions.”

He also wished Acton well and encouraged his supporters to root for her administration’s success. But social media wasn’t nearly as gracious.

“Amy Acton letting Vivek Ramaswamy go to voicemail is a reminder that you don’t owe people who mistreat you a conversation. Not even a concession speech,” one Threads user wrote.

Another celebrated, “After all the s—t he pulled, I love that she at least got one more ‘f—k you’ to him after beating him in the election.”

Someone else wrote, “Women recognizing we don’t need to manage a messy man’s emotions is my favorite.”

In October, Ramaswamy’s campaign released a controversial advertisement featuring Acton’s estranged mother, Donna Arthur, who accused her daughter of lying about her childhood.

“My daughter needs help, and she can’t help you if she needs help herself,” Arthur said.

The attack reopened a deeply painful chapter of Acton’s life. Her stepfather had been charged with assaulting her as a child. Authorities removed the then-12-year-old Acton and her brother from their mother’s custody. Arthur remained married to the accused man until his death.

Acton’s brother, Philip Stearns, condemned the campaign for turning his sister’s childhood sexual abuse into a political weapon.

Even Republicans recoiled. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the advertisement “deeply, deeply troubling,” while former presidential candidate Nikki Haley declared, “He’s a bad guy.”

Donald Trump defended the strategy, describing the involvement of Acton’s mother as “hitting pay dirt.”

The campaign eventually discontinued the advertisement, which it had planned to promote with a $4 million advertising effort.

The controversy followed another embarrassing October moment for Ramaswamy. During an Oct. 3 rally in Vandalia, he struggled to lift a 10-year-old military child named Hunter toward a microphone. The awkward encounter went viral after Ramaswamy nearly lost his grip before recovering.

But Acton wasn’t the only person leaving Ramaswamy with something to think about on election night.

For Ramaswamy, the night ended with a lost election, a brutal roasting, and a victory call that nobody answered.

Acton, meanwhile, had a victory speech to deliver as she prepares to govern a state.

Chris Christie Rips Vivek Ramaswamy After Crushing Loss to Amy Acton