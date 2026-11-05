‘Shame on You!’: Donald Trump’s Son Jeered In Atlanta After Midterm Massacre, Days After Proving the Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree

President Donald Trump’s son walked into a barrage of boos and heckles at an Atlanta law school just days after becoming a laughingstock online for apparently confusing basic geography during a campaign speech.

He showed up at Emory University School of Law on Wednesday, one day after Republicans suffered a midterm drubbing. Students wasted little time letting him know exactly how they felt.

“The country has rebuked you guys! The country has rebuked you,” one person yelled as the president’s son made his way through a building, according to a video published by TMZ.

President Donald Trump’s children, Tiffany, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka, and Barron, pictured alongside his wife, Melania, at the SOTU. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Others erupted in boos and jeers aimed at Donald Trump Jr. before one heckler twisted the knife.

Others erupted in boos and jeers before one heckler twisted the knife.

“We have the House and the Senate!”

“Shame on you!” others chanted.

A Secret Service agent appeared to motion for the crowd to quiet down. The students weren’t having it.

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Don Jr., 48, was there to support his business partner, Omeed Malik, whose name was being added to a building at his alma mater during a ribbon-cutting ceremony, TMZ reported, citing an unnamed source.

The visit reportedly caught students by surprise because they had not been told the president’s son would attend.

Malik, meanwhile, offered his own response to the unwelcome reception: He gave the students the middle finger.

Malik is the co-founder and president of 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm where Don Jr. is a partner. The company’s rapid growth since the younger Trump came aboard after his father’s 2024 election victory has drawn scrutiny.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have opened an investigation into the firm, accusing it of “insider political influence and thoroughgoing corruption.” The company has denied the allegations.

The campus confrontation capped an embarrassing stretch for Don Jr., whose last-minute campaign appearances failed to push several Republicans across the finish line.

In Ohio, voters ousted Republican Sen. Jon Husted and rejected Republican gubernatorial hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy. In New York, Republican House candidate Kailee Buller lost her bid to unseat Democratic Rep. John Mannion after Don Jr. campaigned for her.

But the younger Trump had already handed critics plenty to work with before voters even finished casting their ballots.

He joined Vice President JD Vance on the campaign trail in Ohio on Monday, one day before Election Day, to rally support for Republicans facing tough midterm races.

In a speech outside Toledo near the Michigan border, Don Jr. ran through a list of why Democrats are dangerous and then stepped right in it.

“They want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to make Ohio a state, make DC a state, have permanent one-party rule all, all apparently, I don’t know how it works, but you know. They can do these things and get away with it. All in the name of somehow preserving democracy,” Don Jr. crowed.

Ohio has been a state for more than 200 years, officially joining the Union in 1803 as the 17th state.

His remarks echoed veteran Democratic strategist James Carville’s April proposals. But Carville named Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., not Don Jr.’s location.

On “Politics War Room,” Carville urged Democrats to act if they won the presidency and both congressional chambers. He proposed statehood for Puerto Rico and D.C. and expanding the Supreme Court to 13 justices.

“On day one, they should make Puerto Rico [and] D.C. a state, and they should expand the Supreme Court to 13,” Carville said.

The clip of Don Jr.’s gaffe went viral as social media mercilessly mocked him.

Journalist Aaron Rupar’s video of the remarks garnered nearly 5 million views on X, with critics piling on.

“My god, Donald Trump’s kids are just as ignorant as he is,” one X user observed.

Another commented, “Donald Trump Jr. is living proof that dumb as f*ck is hereditary.”

This commenter summed it up this way: “It’s hilarious he said that while he was in Ohio…talking to the voters of Ohio…”

Some critics also revived unsubstantiated accusations of drug use, which Don Jr. has denied.

In July, the president’s son addressed rumors about his appearance after reading “troll” comments on his Rumble series “Triggered.”

He insisted no photos, videos, or credible witness accounts showed him using drugs.

He said his worn-out appearance stemmed from foot surgery after a “bad landing” while paragliding.

“It is what it is, but you know, the trolls are always going to do that; it’s—it’s fine. I’m happy to address it,” he insisted.

After the election losses, Don Jr. found someone else’s explanation he could get behind.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote in an election postmortem that singled out rising gas prices and the cost of living, taking a swipe at the consequences of his own administration’s war with Iran.

Barely an hour later, the president’s son reposted the vice president’s assessment.

“Every word of this is .”

‘Shame on You!’: Donald Trump’s Son Jeered In Atlanta After Midterm Massacre, Days After Proving the Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From the Tree