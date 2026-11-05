Netflix Turned Druski Down for Years — Now His Risky Bet on a Viral Church Skit Has Paid Off

Hollywood told Druski no so many times that he eventually stopped asking for permission altogether.

Now the tables have turned and one of the very companies that kept shutting him out has finally come calling for the last thing most people saw coming.

It’s a full-circle moment for Druski, a man whose characters have rattled more than a few feathers this year. And it didn’t fall into his lap. He paid for it, literally.

Druski spent years hearing “no” from Hollywood. Now one of the companies that turned him down is betting on his most divisive character. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

To understand why this one hits different, you have to go back to his mom’s living room.

Long before the arena tours, the Super Bowl ad and the A-list friends, Druski was a self-described “broke” 23-year-old turning that room into a set and filming skits on his phone, according to Forbes.

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“I just was using what I had, and it worked out for me,” he once explained.

Druski’s Coulda Been Records Series, built around a fake label, took off during the pandemic. Then one cameo in Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” video changed everything.

By 2025, he ranked No. 9 on Forbes’ Top Creators list with an estimated $14 million in earnings, and his first headlining tour alone brought in $2.5 million.

Still, the money didn’t open every door. During his sit-down on “The Diary of a CEO,” Druski revealed that FX passed on a show and Amazon turned down a movie.

And one streaming giant in particular kept rejecting his projects over the years.

So instead of splurging on more luxury toys, he poured millions of his own dollars into his production company, 4LIFERS Entertainment, and put his shows on YouTube himself.

“Coulda Been House” pulled 58 million views in its first season and “Coulda Been Love” hit 80 million. “Now it’s a bidding war,” he explained.

That bidding war now has a winner, and its pick has people doing a double take.

It’s not Druski’s dating show or his famous record label auditions. It’s the character that had church folks clutching their Bibles back in January.

Druski has officially signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, and first up is “Collect & Praise,” a semi-scripted series built around Pastor Dru, the money-hungry megachurch preacher from his viral skit.

4LIFERS will develop original content exclusively for the streamer, which is also licensing “Coulda Been Love,” “Coulda Been Daddy” and “Coulda Been Records Auditions.” The series premieres Dec. 1. Druski said the partnership will help him “bring my work to a new global audience.”

And he won’t be preaching alone.

Comedian Mike Epps plays his unpredictable deacon, with the two scheming their way through one scandal after another. Early teases include a funeral scene that ends in a shootout, though many say it echoes his “Janky Promoters” film with Ice Cube.

Druski’s original church sketch pushed plenty of buttons when it dropped. Druski floated above a congregation in a harness while flaunting designer threads, and pastors from Tulsa to Houston felt compelled to respond.

Epps announced the team-up on Instagram with a photo of the pair in sharp suits beneath a church plaque reading “A Working Church With A Workable Program,” Epps casually holding a cigarette. He told fans, “got one for yall.”

The comment section was already in stitches. “I was weak just looking at the picture, that’s how I know it’s gone be funny,” one user wrote. Another joked the duo looked like “neighborhood funeral directors” or “Instagram realtors.”

Not everyone was sold on the pick, though. “I wonder why out of all the skits he’s done, this is the one to get picked up,” one person questioned.

Druski, for his part, popped into the comments in full pastor mode with an “AMEN BROTHA.”

Before Pastor Dru ever hits streaming, Druski takes over Studio 8H on Nov. 7 as host of “Saturday Night Live,” with The Strokes as musical guest. That makes him the first online creator to helm the show.

It caps a year of Druski poking at the powerful. His “How Conservative Women in America Act” parody, widely seen as a swipe at TPUSA CEO Erika Kirk, even drew a thin-skinned response from Donald Trump, who suggested she sue.

Joel Osteen, meanwhile, admitted there was some truth in Druski’s church bit.

Hollywood once couldn’t see the vision. Now it’s paying for a front-row pew.

Netflix Turned Druski Down for Years — Now His Risky Bet on a Viral Church Skit Has Paid Off