Trump Finds Something to Celebrate After Election Night Disaster — His New White House Ballroom

Donald Trump emerged from the White House after the midterm elections with one plan in mind.

He needed something to celebrate to ignore the Republican Party’s humiliating defeat. As commander in chief, Trump has become the GOP’s most influential spokesperson.

His influence, however, did not help Senate, House, gubernatorial, or state attorney. Other Republican candidates who were counting on votes from Trump’s fans.

Trump tries to move on from the election disaster as he brags about his massive $600 ballroom. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Even worse, the president was overly confident that citizens would vote as though he were on their ballot.

A red sweep that would have kept Republicans in control of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

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He faced reality head-on on Nov. 3 when his rival “dumocracts” took over Congress, effective Jan. 3.

The politician took to Truth Social later that night to complain. He insisted that Republicans would have won by a landslide if his name had been on the ballot.

During a phone call with Fox News, Trump claimed he expected his candidates to win and admitted his own unpopularity played a significant role in the election-night losses.

“I read at Fox that I’m not popular, you know, I mean, the Fox polls are terrible. You ought to get yourself a good poll because your polls are the worst,” he complained.

The Daily Mail reported that Trump avoided White House staffers and Cabinet members during an Election Day watch party.

Instead of mingling, he remained behind closed doors inside his private residence with trusted executive aide Natalie Harp and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

The president filled his Nov. 4 schedule with closed-press policy meetings before calling into Fox News just before midnight.

Trump kept a low profile after his public humiliation, then put on a show to prove the defeat hadn’t bothered him.

He held a special tour and delivered a speech devoted entirely to the ballroom, much like he had bragged about his Reflecting Pool renovations during his final speech before the midterms.

The president emerged from the White House mid-afternoon with the media and construction workers at the site of the work-in-progress ballroom.

“This is a special structure. It’s going to be not only one of the biggest, but it’ll be the most beautiful ballroom, I think, anywhere in the world, and they’ve been trying to get it for 150 years,” he gloated.

Trump kept his demeanor mellow and his voice somber as the wind whipped his hair in every direction.

Behind was a steel beam, which he signed using his famous Sharpie, symbolizing the completion of one phase of the build.

It was evident that he wanted to create a headline to promote a personal victory after the midterm devastation.

In an attempt to share the spotlight, Trump waved at the audience of “people who built” the ballroom’s steel structure.

“This is about 525 people, and they really worked hard,” the former real estate developer said, gesturing to a group of construction workers. He later greeted and thanked them with a handshake.

Days prior, Trump gathered the media at the reflecting pool to boast about its renovation and rebound efforts after “vandals” damaged it.

Brutal wide shots revealed a handful of people attended the press event. According to critics, the disappointing turnout aligned with the empty seats seen during Trump’s midterm election rallies in October in states like Iowa and Michigan.

For others, the president’s attempt to distance himself from race-day results revealed more about his headspace and priorities.

“He’s in La-La Land; totally divorced from reality,” one person quipped.

Someone else complained, “Honestly, his vanity projects are all he has left. He has no real solutions to any of the problems he’s caused.”

“He’s talking like he is free and clear to build. Aren’t there still court challenges?” a third individual wondered.

This spring a judge ruled that Trump could not continue building above-ground amid ongoing lawsuits challenging his ballroom agenda. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the ruling this summer.

Other reactions predicted, like countless others, that Trump will soon face investigations led by the Democrat-led Congress.

Hillary Clinton, his 2016 presidential opponent, predicted the losses would birth a new reign of Trump terror. “He’s going to be lashing out,” she told “The View” on Nov. 2.

The depths of his fury have yet to be seen.

Trump Finds Something to Celebrate After Election Night Disaster — His New White House Ballroom