‘Snoop … Ready to Go Hard for Martha’: Martha Stewart Drops Bomshell, Reveals Real Reason She Fell Out with Former Friend and Food Network Host Ina Garten, Snoop Dogg chimes In

The bond between rapper Snoop Dogg and lifestyle and cooking guru Martha Stewart is just as endearing as it is unexpected when it comes to celebrity friendships. Therefore, not many were shocked when the laid-back D-double-O-G came like a pit bull to protect his longtime friend.

For those unaware, their path to their friendship was paved by none other than Stewart’s fallout with celebrity chef Ina Garten.

The “Barefoot Contessa” and Stewart shared a longstanding relationship, but when the former model went to jail for conspiracy and obstruction of justice, they grew distant, which opened the door for her to kindle a friendship with one of the most recognizable faces in hip-hop.

Snoop Dogg (C) defends Martha Stewart (L) against false claims about her fallout with fellow renowned chef Ina Garten (R). (Photos: @marthastewart48/Instagram; inagarten/Instagram)

The topic of Stewart’s friendship with Garten popped up on the Oct. 20 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

She appeared on the show in support of her “Gin & Juice” friend, who was celebrating his 53 rd birthday, when they also were joined by actor Seth Meyers.

The show’s host, Andy Cohen, brought up Garten’s new memoir, “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” which details her life and experiences, including her relationship with Stewart.

“Have you read Ina Garten’s new memoir yet,” Cohen asked the 83-year-old, who confessed, “I’ve read parts of it.” She brushed off any claims made about her in the memoir, noting, “She can write whatever she wants.”

Almost immediately, Snoop jumped to her defense, quipping, “I didn’t read the book, what does it say?”

After Cohen informed them that Garten attributed their drifting apart to Stewart’s move to Connecticut, Stewart was quick to dispute it, citing a different reason: “That’s not true … After I went to jail.”

The tastemaker went to jail in 2004 for insider trading after a six-week trial. She was accused of getting information before others and selling her shares of ImClone Systems stock one day before it plummeted.

The founder of Martha Stewart Living said being convicted felony charges of conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of an agency proceeding, and making false statements to federal investigators affected both her career and personal relationships.

Stewart served five months in a federal prison, marking a turning point in her relationship with Garten, who, according to Stewart, began to distance herself during this time.

While discussing the Stewart-Garten fallout, Snoop showed his unwavering support stating, “Martha don’t fall out with people,” in a serious tone. “That’s when I stepped in,” he then joked.

With a laugh, Cohen added, “When one friend goes out the door, another friend comes in the door.”

The show posted the exchange on its social media and people weighed in.

“I love that Snoop was immediately ready to go hard for Martha without even knowing what Andy was going to say,” one of the platform’s followers wrote, as another commented, “A real friend senses your feelings and softens the situation.”

Someone else said, “Martha cool as a cucumber, ‘She can write whatever she wants.’ Totally unaffected. Be like martha and have friends like snoop.”

“Snoop and Martha’s friendship was never expected,” another wrote. “But I love it so much.”

Snoop and Stewart’s camaraderie first caught the public eye in 2008 when they teamed up on “Martha Stewart Living.”

The on-screen chemistry was undeniable, with their contrasting personalities creating a perfect blend of humor and charm. Their friendship deepened over the years , leading to collaborations on various cooking shows and even a joint appearance at the 2016 “Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber.”

Most recently, they were the life of the Paris Olympics, giving commentary on everything from French cuisine to equestrian sports.”

Later in the episode, Snoop was asked if he and his bestie really cared about what was written about Stewart in the new book, he responded like any ride-or-die would, barking, “Hell no.”

Stewart has spoken on her relationship with Garten before.

In September 2024, during an interview with The New Yorker, she debunked her former friend’s reasoning for them falling out.

“When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me,” she explained at the time. “I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly.”

Twenty years later, Stewart is bigger than ever with a totally new audience thanks to her new pal. Cool as a freshly chopped cucumber, she really seems not to be worried about what her old bestie has to say about her.

‘Snoop … Ready to Go Hard for Martha’: Martha Stewart Drops Bomshell, Reveals Real Reason She Fell Out with Former Friend and Food Network Host Ina Garten, Snoop Dogg chimes In