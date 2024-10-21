‘Why the Panty Shorts?’: Kim Kardashian’s Skimpy Red Carpet Look Slammed By Fans Who Say Her ‘Aging’ Body ‘Looks a Mess’

Kim Kardashian attended the 2024 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 19, but unfortunately, her look was not a hit with many fans.

Fashion Bomb Daily posted a recent photo of her in vintage Thierry Mugler at the fourth annual Academy Museum Gala, with some questioning whether, as a mother of four, it’s time for her to reconsider her style choices.

The 43-year-old wore a white corset and matching jacket, accessorized with a Tiffany & Co. necklace featuring a pink diamond pendant, along with coordinating rings and earrings, according to U.S. Weekly.

Billionaire Kim Kardashian wears a provocative outfit at a recent gala and social media responded. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Many comments on Fashion Bomb Daily’s post leaned toward dissatisfaction in Kardashian’s outfit choice.

One commenter remarked, “Ohhh you aging Kim. It shows here, love.”

“She’s aging bad now,” wrote a second commenter, while another person said, “Aging is beautiful, but this outfit did absolutely nothing for her.”

Several others echoed similar sentiments, asking, “Why the panty shorts?” and another bluntly commented, “I’m sorry, she looks a mess.”

Some comments referenced Kanye West’s influence on her fashion choices, even though Kim began her career as a fashion stylist in the early 2000s. One person noted, “Nope. When she’s not with a man, her fashion has no direction. That says A LOT!!!”

Before getting involved with Kanye, Kim’s wardrobe was dominated by skin-tight bandage dresses and nude heels, Glamour noted in 2019.

But once they began dating in 2012, Kanye played a significant role in overhauling her look, steering her toward a more refined and sophisticated fashion sense. By the next year, she was by his side at the Met Gala, debuting her revamped style.

Reflecting on this period, Kim said on the first season of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, “At my first Met experience, Kanye was there to teach me so much about fashion, and I’m so grateful to him. But now, it’s so fun and empowering to just try to do it on my own. And I just wanna make sure that everything is perfect.”

Although Kim fondly recalls Kanye’s role in shaping her sexy image, his opinions shifted when he became born again in the late 2010s. He began criticizing her outfits as “too sexy,” especially as his wife and the mother of their children.

This conflict was highlighted in season 9 of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” when the two argued about her Met Gala outfit.

“I went through this transition, looking at my wife and thinking, ‘Oh, my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off,’” Kanye said in the episode. “I didn’t realize that it was affecting my soul and spirit as someone who is married and the father of almost four kids. A corset is underwear, but for who?”

Kim, feeling frustrated, responded, “You built me up to be this sexy person and gave me confidence, and now just because you’re on a journey and a transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you.”

Ironically, five short years and a divorce later, headlines about Yeezy are filled with his new wife, Bianca Censori, whose ultra-risqué looks have sparked controversy, particularly in Italy .

Bianca sometimes adjusts her outfits for conservative locations, like when she is traveling with her husband to some of the more conservative countries in Asia, like South Korea; she remains unapologetic about her provocative style, which reportedly is encouraged by Kanye.

Regardless of the drama, Kim remains a fashion icon, with many designers still eager to dress her.

