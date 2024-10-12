Open in App
    Martha Stewart Exposes Her Double Life, Admits She Cheated on the Husband She Used to ‘Belittle’ and Doubts He Ever Found Out

    By J. Jones,

    2 days ago

    Snoop Dogg’s best friend Martha Stewart is coming clean about the mess in her marriage.

    The television personality who became the first woman in America to become a self-made billionaire is coming out with a documentary on Netflix, and the trailer shows a glimpse of Stewart’s imperfections despite repeatedly being proclaimed as “perfect.”

    Although she was a successful author, TV show host, and lifestyle enthusiast, Stewart admits that she was flawed in at least one role in her life — and that was being a wife.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27JKuw_0w4hqo5h00
    Martha Stewart reveals she cheated on her husband. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

    In the trailer, Stewart issues a warning saying , “Young women, listen to my advice. If you’re married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he’s a piece of sh-t. Get out of that marriage.”

    The interviewer, in an ironic tone, then asked Stewart “Didn’t you have an affair early on?”

    “Yeah, but I don’t think Andy ever knew about that,” she said, quickly brushing off the question without revealing who her lover was.

    Stewart got married to Andrew Stewart in 1961 after dating for just a year. The two met after their friends set them up to go on a blind date. During their marriage they bonded over doing home renovations in their free time and even welcomed one child together, their daughter Alexis Stewart.

    Unfortunately the two could not make their marriage work and by 1987 they were separated.

    “Bet it was with a black man!” one person wrote on X. Another who joked that she cheated with her former co-host said , “Snoop Dogg would have been around 20 years old at the time..”

    Others blamed her for even revealing the secret decades later.

    One individual said, “Why would she humiliate her husband like that? Just disgraceful .” Another wrote, “Dude. That’s brutal. She should have kept that sh-t to herself after all these years .”

    The split was seemingly not amicable. According to People, Andy had moved out and even filed documents that would forbid his soon-to-be ex-wife from speaking to him. By 1990, their divorce was finalized. But apparently the end of his relationship with Martha ended up taking a toll on his relationship with his daughter Alexis. So much so that they became estranged.

    Alexis told New York Magazine in 2008, “He was a d-ck in many ways. Monetarily. Emotionally. And he was creepy to me. He’s just creepy.” But Andy told the same magazine that he couldn’t figure out why Alexis was upset with him.

    “I’ve tried to figure it out. I left her mother. It was very hard. It took many months to finally succeed in leaving. We’d been married a long time. I guess Lexi felt I left her. I certainly didn’t feel that way. I love her a lot. I don’t have any trouble getting along with my kids except for her. I know her mother was hurt when I left her. I was hurt too. I think she was sympathetic toward her mother, which I can understand.”

    Andy said he couldn’t even bring himself to watch his daughter’s show “Whatever, Martha.”

    “In the very few things I have seen, I’ve seen that anger in Lexi that I remember also seeing in Martha,” he said. “It’s upsetting to me. I guess I avoid it.”

    Martha’s former business partner, Norma Collier seemed to corroborate Andy’s claim of experiencing Martha’s wrath. She told People, “Andy loved Martha deeply, but he was always being belittled or berated by her.”

    Andy went on to date and marry Martha’s young assistant, and when that ended in divorce he married the President and CEO of Fieldstone Publishing Shyla Stewart in 2016. The couple welcomed five children together and, although he is retired, Andy is currently listed as Publisher Emiritus at Shyla’s publishing company.

    As for Martha, reports claimed she was initially devastated by the end of her marriage to Andy, but it seems she has now made peace with it and is “so happy” with the outcome.

    “I could’ve just been a miserable, has-been housewife,” she said at the end of the trailer. “But I didn’t let that happen to myself and I’m so happy I didn’t.”

    Martha never remarried nor did she have any other children after her divorce from Andy.

    The “Martha” docuseries airs Oct. 30 on Netflix.

