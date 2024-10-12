‘Something Is Off’: Fans Are Still Skeptical After Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Says Selling the Family Home Because He Had No Will Was the ‘Final Step’ In Her Family’s Healing Process

It’s hasn’t been a full two years since dancer and television producer, Stephen “tWitch” Boss passed away by suicide, so it is no surprise that his wife, Allison Holker — who was married to him for almost 10 years — is still speaking about grieving

Holker sat with SoFi’s Vivian Tu, where she opened up not just about how her husband didn’t have a will , which left her to struggle financially, but also about her journey with bereavement.

She explained that one step she took as part of her grieving process was to sell the Los Angeles home that she shared with Boss and their three kids.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, gets slammed for selling family home and finding love again two years after losing her husband. (Photo: @sir_twitch_alot; Instagram)

“That home was our security blanket for a really long time. We loved that home. It always felt so safe to us. But it did take a turn,” she explained, “and a lot of people don’t talk about that after grief is like I was holding on to these past emotions thinking it was saving me. But it started to swallow us, and it was a very, very big decision to uproot my children. Their lives had already been so changed, I was like is this OK for me to do this to them?”

Holker, who purchased her new home in January of this year, believes, “It was the best decision for us. Because when we moved we bought a new home and that became our sanctuary it was like the final step to our healing where now we could leave that in the past and we could finally take a step forward for each other.”

The trained choreographer shared that their new home feels like “freedom” and a place where they can “create new memories and new beginnings and fresh starts.”

Nearly one year after Boss was found dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Holker sold their six-bedroom, six-bathroom Encino home for $3.525 million. When it came to the moving process, Holker wasted no time.

“We moved in three weeks,” she said. “Yes it was very swift and it was very clean. But I’m very very happy.” She added that it “felt like a weight was lifted off our shoulders.”

Holker posted a clip of her interview on her Instagram page, where she was met with mixed reviews.

Many sent their support, writing things like, “Allison is a class act and a wonderful mother. I wish the entire family a very happy and healthy life.” Another said, “You have handled this in such a brave way. I can only imagine how heart wrenching this has been. Prayers for continued strength and healing.”

But others were skeptical.

“This is strange. Something seems so off,” said one person, while another wrote, “The final step? Grief is over for you and your family?”

The mother of three also opened up about the “sweetest thing” her daughter Weslie Renae Fowler said to her after asking the 16-year-old if she was “comfortable” moving. Holker said her daughter’s response was “‘Mom, we’ve been waiting for you.’”

And apparently Holker’s daughter has been a great force in helping her mother rediscover love. According to the “So You Think You Can Dance” judge, Weslie was the one who encouraged Holker to get back on the dating scene.

Last month Holker told People, “Weslie was actually the one that said to me that I should open up my heart to someone. And that helped me a lot to feel like it was OK to be vulnerable and find love again. And so, she was a huge help to me.”

Now Holker is dating tech CEO Adam Edmunds, whom she made a public appearance at New York Fashion Week with last month after hinting online in August that she was in a new relationship.

And despite her relationship with Edmunds, she acknowledges that she is not trying to erase the nine-year marriage she had with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” producer.

“I had such a beautiful love with Stephen, and I still have such a beautiful love with him. But the love I learned has only helped me to be even better in my next love,” Holker shared. “I feel like I’m even more suited now in this next step in my life, this next chapter with this new, beautiful man Adam.”

tWitch and Holker met on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2010 and married three years later. They share three children, Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship, whom he adopted, Weslie Renae, and their two biological children, Maddox Laurel, 8, and Zaia, 4.

‘Something Is Off’: Fans Are Still Skeptical After Stephen ‘twitch’ Boss’ Widow Allison Holker Says Selling the Family Home Because He Had No Will Was the ‘Final Step’ In Her Family’s Healing Process