    ‘Lip Injections and Facial Work Is Jarring’: Gabrielle Union Fans Rush to Her Defense Against Critics Who Say She’s Lost Her ‘Signature Look’

    By Nicole Duncan-Smith,

    2 days ago

    At almost 52, actress Gabrielle Union continues to wow red carpets with her bronzy skin, radiant smile, and her signature long hair that has captivated her fans for over three decades.

    However, some fans believe the “ signature look ” that helped her land Neutrogena endorsement deals in the early 2000s has faded based on new photos. Some speculate that she may have turned to cosmetic procedures to enhance her appearance to combat aging.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21rzU4_0vn68His00
    Actor Gabrielle Union sparks conversation about cosmetic surgery after recent red carpet event. (Photo:@gabunion/Instagram

    The “Bring It On” star recently appeared at George and Amal Clooney’s third annual event, The Albies, alongside her husband, former NBA player and game show host Dwyane Wade on Thursday, Sept. 26, in New York City.

    She wore a stunning shimmery seafoam Versace one-shoulder gown, featuring a cut-out design on her torso and a high slit that showed off her long legs, sparking a discussion on Lipstick Alley about her appearance.

    “This is one of the rare times the phrase ‘such and such is a vision’ is accurate. She looks absolutely stunning, head to toe. That dress is cut beautifully and the color is gorgeous (especially on her),” one fan remarked.

    A second comment read, “She looks lovely and well-moisturized.”

    Yet, not all comments were as glowing. Some felt Union’s look appeared to be enhanced in some way, stating, “The lip injections and other facial work is jarring because she doesn’t have that signature look to her anymore.”

    Fans were quick to come to her defense during the conversation and redirected the conversation.

    “Gabby knows how to dress for her body type,” a user noted, adding, “She always looks good in her clothes. I don’t see any work but I see a little filler and botox.”

    One person looked at the “Deliver Us from Eva” box office draw and said, “She has a better body than me. I need to get in the gym.”

    Union’s fit body has been putting people to shame for years and she just won’t seem to stop. Recently, she took to Instagram and posted a photos from her many vacations this summer. In images posted on Sept. 22, she can be seen taking what looks to be a shower outdoors in the buff.

    Water cascades over her body, drenching her hair, as she poses with her back arched, fans couldn’t find an inch of fat anywhere on her body.

    While the photograph did not show the very intimate lady parts, some could not help but drag her for choosing to bare almost all to the public.

    “I love you.. but this is so disappointing.. you’re grown . I wish young black people had better consistent role models. This is not needed for attention. ESPECIALLY for someone like you,” one person wrote. Someone else wrote, “Lady this wasn’t even necessary! Even if u going through midlife crises this wasn’t even necessary!”

    But not everyone was mad at the mother of one.

    One of her 21.4 million followers summed it up, writing, “We may not all agree with her choice of the 1st photo…..but DANGGGGG! That’s a 51 year old body that’s STILL bodyinggggg!!!”

    Whether she is in the wilderness under some water or on the red carpet, Union is a beauty who definitely is timeless and will continue to spark attention with or without clothes.

