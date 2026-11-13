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The Atlanta Braves made a loud statement by signing reliever Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million deal. The contract pays Phillips $11 million in 2027 and 2028, with a $13 million salary for the final year in 2029. Per MLB.com Braves, the team announced the terms clearly, showing they are willing to pay top dollar for reliability.

Phillips spent six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before this deal. He posted a 2.36 ERA during that stretch while striking out 10.3 batters per nine innings. His 2023 and 2024 seasons were dominant, with 24 saves and 18 saves respectively. Even after missing time with Tommy John surgery, he returned to throw 96.8 mph fastballs in 2026. According to Battery Power, his return to Atlanta feels like a homecoming after he was drafted by the club in 2015.

A Homecoming With High Stakes

Braves fans remember Phillips from his 2018 debut, but he struggled with the Orioles after a trade. He found his true form with the Rays and Dodgers, turning into an elite weapon. The new deal bets on his past dominance. He missed 13 months due to surgery in June 2025 but came back to post a 3.46 ERA in 26 innings.

This signing fixes a hole that Robert Suarez and Dylan Lee could not fill alone. The Braves have spent big on relief pitchers for years, and this fits that pattern perfectly. Battery Power notes that Phillips gives the team a fearsome threesome even if Raisel Iglesias does not return. The front office knows that a strong bullpen is the key to surviving a long playoff run.

Why The Price Tag Makes Sense

Some might call $35 million expensive for a pitcher with recent health issues. Phillips has never given up a run in 18 and one-third career playoff innings. That mark stands as a rare feat in baseball history. Per MLB.com Braves, only Joe Niekro has pitched more innings in the postseason without allowing a single run.

His ability to get hitters to chase pitches is elite, with a 35.4% chase rate in 2026. This was a career high that shows his control and stuff remain sharp. He also holds a 31.1% strikeout rate, which is his best since 2022.

The team will need him to stay healthy after the forearm issues that plagued 2025. If he can repeat his Dodgers form, the $35 million will look like a bargain. The roster includes Dylan Dodd and potential additions like Didier Fuentes.

Phillips will report to Spring Training in 2027 to start his new tenure with the club.



