Atlanta Braves Icon Joins Hall Of Fame Ballot With 1990s Legacy

TMJ4's Charles Benson, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel David Haynes and Journal Sentinel columnist James Causey prepare for the Milwaukee Mayoral Forum at Turner Hall Ballroom in Milwaukee on Feb. 9, 2022. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The wait is finally over for Braves fans who have long argued that the man who built the team deserves a spot in Cooperstown. Former Atlanta Braves owner Ted Turner has been named as a candidate for the Baseball Hall of Fame. This news breaks on Monday as the National Baseball Hall of Fame released the full list for the 2027 class. Turner is now on the Contemporary Baseball Era ballot, which means he will be judged by a special panel of experts.

This is a big deal for the franchise. Throughout the 1990s, Turner owned the Braves as they emerged as a powerhouse. He put the team on TBS, which let fans across the country watch every game. That move earned Atlanta the nickname “America’s Team” during those glory years. Now, he joins a very tough list of eight other candidates. The group includes legends like Dusty Baker, Lou Pinella, and Bruce Bochy. Sandy Alderson, Brian Sabean, and Joe Maddon are also on the ballot.

A Stiff Competition for Cooperstown

The path to the Hall is narrow and hard to clear. A 16-member panel will review each of the eight candidates on the list. This group consists of media members, historians, Major League executives, and Hall of Fame players. To get in, a candidate must receive at least 75 percent of the vote from this panel. That is a high bar for anyone, especially with such a stacked group of nominees.

According to Battery Power, no ballot for former executives, managers, and umpires is more stacked. The competition is fierce. Dusty Baker, for example, won a World Series with the Astros in 2022 before retiring. Lou Pinella and Bruce Bochy have also won multiple titles. The panel will have to weigh the impact of each person’s career very carefully. Turner was known for his hands-on approach early on, but the team really blossomed when he took a more hands-off stance later.

Many of the stars from that 1990s dynasty are already in the Hall. Bobby Cox, Chipper Jones, Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, and John Smoltz all have their plaques. It makes sense that the owner who put them all together should join them. Turning the sport’s viewing landscape, Turner secured TBS broadcasts for the Braves. His forward-thinking ideas helped build a model that other teams still try to copy today.

When the Votes Will Be Counted

Braves fans will not have to wait much longer to see the final result. Sunday, Dec. 6 marks the announcement date for the Class of 2027 ballot results. This is the date when the panel will reveal who made the cut. If Turner gets in, it will be a posthumous honor, which is a sad twist for such a unique owner. It would still be a well-deserved recognition for one of the more forward-thinking owners of his time.

The odds look good for multiple inductions on this ballot. The panel seems ready to honor the great builders from the late 20th century. Turner’s name adds weight to the list. He helped make baseball a national pastime on cable TV.