Olson And Dubon Prove Atlanta Still Owns Defense

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Atlanta Braves have the best defensive first baseman and utility player in the league, and the Rawlings Gold Glove awards just made that official. Matt Olson and Mauricio Dubon both took home the hardware on Sunday night, marking the second straight year they won the prize. After years of watching the defense slip, we finally see the wall back up at Truist Park.

Dubon isn’t just a backup; he was the only player to win the utility award multiple times, having done it for the Astros in 2023 and 2025 before bringing that same skill to Atlanta.

The Value of a True Utility Man

With throwing ability graded well and a 91st percentile ranking in Outs Above Average, he became the roster’s most versatile piece. While other teams pay millions for a specialist, the Braves got a guy who can handle left field, shortstop, and center field without missing a beat.

Olson’s Four-Year Dominance

Over the last few years, Matt Olson proved himself the game’s best at his spot, a status this award validates as the infield anchor. Granting Olson the Gold Glove was obvious, particularly following his +11 Defensive Runs Saved on the corner last season, according to Battery Power. His excellence in receiving the baseball and stopping errant throws from infield peers maintains high pitcher confidence.

Why the Other Nominees Matter

Harris fell short to Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Cubs, but the fact that he was in the conversation speaks to his defensive range in center. While Nolan McLean of the Mets took the National League gold glove for pitchers, the Braves clearly dominate the infield and outfield positions.