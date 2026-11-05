Martín Pérez Hits Free Agency As Braves Face Pitching Gap

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The Atlanta Braves lost their season after a tough defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. But the real shock for fans this week isn’t about the loss. It is about a key pitcher hitting the open market. Heavy.com reported that the pitcher is now available to sign with any club this winter. The team needs to move fast if they want to bring him back.

MLB.com confirmed the move on October 29 with a clear statement: “LHP Martín Pérez elected free agency.” This means the 35-year-old lefty can now sign a new deal anywhere. Atlanta saw him conclude his inaugural season with a 9-9 mark and a 3.04 ERA across 30 outings. That includes 26 starts where he held the line against tough hitters. The numbers show a pitcher who can still eat innings and keep runs off the board.

Proven Track Record With Rings

Pérez isn’t just a guy who can pitch. He knows how to win big. He spent his first seven seasons with the Texas Rangers before moving to the Twins and Red Sox. He returned to Texas in 2022 and made the All-Star Game that year. The 2023 World Series crown for the Rangers owed much to his contribution. That experience in the biggest moments is rare. He has also played for the Pirates, Padres, and White Sox in recent years. His resume is full of wins and playoff runs.

The Braves need this kind of stability in their rotation. Under first-year manager Walt Weiss, they secured the National League East title via a 94-68 record. But they still have not returned to the World Series since beating the Houston Astros in 2021. Keeping a pitcher who has won a ring in the last five years would be a huge boost. He brings a calm presence that young arms need to see.

Why The Braves Must Sign Him

Some fans might think a 35-year-old is too old to trust. That is a mistake. His ERA of 3.04 proves he still has the stuff to dominate. He made 26 starts, which shows he is durable enough to carry a load. The market will be full of teams looking for reliable starters. The Braves should not let him walk to a rival division team. They know his work ethic and his ability to get outs.

Walt Weiss did a great job leading the team to 94 wins this year. The front office should match that success by locking up their best free agents. Pérez is an intriguing option for any team, but he belongs in Atlanta. He knows the pressure of Truist Park. He knows what it takes to get the Braves back to the Fall Classic. Losing him would be a blow to the rotation.

The player became a free agent on October 29. Teams will start calling his agent immediately. The Braves have a chance to add a veteran leader who has seen it all. They must make a move now to secure a pitcher who can help them win again. The 2021 title was special, and this team wants more. Martín Pérez is ready to help them get there.



