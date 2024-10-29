Open in App
    McCarthy Reveals Shocking Admission On Offensive Failures

    By Mike Fisher,

    1 days ago

    FRISCO - It would have been fair to expect the Dallas Cowboys to come out of their bye week with their I's dotted and their T's crossed as they took on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

    Coming out of the bye week, the offense "should" have made things look smoother and cleaner in its operation, but that was far from the case.

    Head coach Mike McCarthy says the offense had multiple troubles on its first offensive drive, which were caused by communication problems. ... all leading up to a 30-24 loss.

    “You got to get the details done, that definitely improves the communication,” McCarthy said. “I was very pleased with the preparation going into the game, but for example, we had communication errors on play (Nos.) 4, 5, 6 and 7 in the first offensive drive.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a9xdW_0wQtWPsz00
    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the sideline before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

    Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

    I'm sorry, Mike. Can you repeat that, please?

    After having over a week to get the details of what the offense wanted to do and with the first 15 or so plays scripted, the offense, under your guidance and leadership, STILL had communication issues on the very first drive.

    That is a very startling admission from "Big Mike"; for some, that can be boiled down purely to coaching, which is McCarthy's wheelhouse.

    Related: Cowboys 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly' Reveals Brutal Truths

    Poor communication, missed assignments, and costly penalties had been plauging the offense through the first six weeks, and after having a full week or even more to prepare and work on their concepts and game plan, the players still had trouble executing what was asked of them.

    To that, we ask, Why?

    Is it down to poor coaching? Or to the players simply not understand what's being asked of them?

    This comes on the heels of Troy Aikman last week criticizing parts of the offense for "laziness '' and this week Kurt Warner doing the same regarding the offense as a whole . Oh, and don't forget owner Jerry Jones throwing lame-duck McCarthy and staff under the bus by insisting they are guilty of "bad play-design.' '

    If the offense, after having a week to nail down the details, still cannot get it right, then perhaps that reveals a more sinister answer as to what kind of problems are plaguing the Cowboys in 2024.

