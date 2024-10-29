Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Pat Riley Drops Hint About Next Miami Heat Legend to Get Statue

    By Sourav Mahanty,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHKEi_0wQtWAtK00

    The Miami Heat recently unveiled the statue of Dwyane Wade outside their arena. It was the culmination of the career of the greatest player in franchise history and most certainly well deserved.

    Of course, a lot has been made of the statue itself and the lack of resemblance with Wade. Social media was filled with memes in the aftermath of the unveiling .

    That being said, it is not really about how the statue looks like. It is more about the respect and honour that comes with it.

    Wade became the first player in Heat history to get his statue outside the Kaseya Center. That's forever.

    It also brings up another interesting question. Who will be the next Heat legend to get his own statue after Wade?

    Well, there are a few possible candidates. LeBron James brought two Championships to Miami and took the Heat to four straight NBA Finals. Shaq played a pivotal role in the franchise's first Championship triumph. Perhaps even Chris Bosh.

    But in the eyes of many, Udonis Haslem should be next. And Pat Riley even teased a statue for him in the future while speaking at the unveiling of Wade's.

    Of course, Haslem is not a basketball icon like Shaq or LeBron. But when it comes to the Heat, he is more synonymous with the franchise.

    Born in Miami, he played twenty years for the Heat. He won all three Championships in franchise history. And currently, Haslem is the organization's Vice President of Basketball Development.

    There have been better players in Heat history but there has never been quite anybody like Haslem. Let's hope that someday, he does indeed get his statue.

    Related: Miami Heat Fans Unhappy With Erik Spoelstra's Decision in Win vs Detroit Pistons

    Related Search

    Pat RileyMiami HeatUdonis Haslem'S careerLebron JamesBasketball iconographyNba finals history

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Charles Barkley Left Speechless After Shaquille O'Neal, TNT Crew Roast His Outfit Choice
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    WNBA Makes Unexpected Decision on Liberty-Lynx Finals Controversy
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Interesting Tidbit Reveals How Serious Victor Wembanyama Takes Chet Holmgren Rivalry
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Bronny James' First NBA Basket Is Going Viral
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes Sends Two-Word Message to Brittany Mahomes After Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Big Ten Makes Final Decision On Punishment For Michigan-Michigan State Brawl
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Unranked College Football Team Predicted to Upset Top-10 Program on Saturday
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Stephen A. Smith Didn't Hesitate When Naming the Best Team in the NFL
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Simone Biles Announces Personal Life Update With Husband Jonathan Owens
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    A'ja Wilson Stuns in Ab-Revealing Gown at Offseason Event
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Magnum P.I.' Star Roger E. Mosley: Two Years After His Tragic Death in a Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Names College Football Playoff Contender in a 'Great Transition'
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Colorado Makes Shedeur Sanders Announcement Following Week 9
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    At Warp Speed, Ducks Gear Up for a Battle at the Big House
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Four-star LB Kellen Wiley Schedules Official Visit to Texas
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Indianapolis Mayor Makes Historic Taylor Swift Announcement
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    LeBron James' Wife Savannah James Flexes Bronny's First NBA Points
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Robert Saleh Following Jets' Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Joel Klatt Sounds Alarm on the National Championship Contender That Could Be in Trouble
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Former UNLV Quarterback Matthew Sluka Announces Major College Football Decision
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Opinion: Ohio State’s pass rush could be the reason the Buckeyes aren’t 2024 national champions
    The Lantern1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Undefeated College Football Program Reveals Massive Injury News About Starting QB
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Rudy Giuliani ordered to turn over NYC apartment, 26 watches to Georgia election workers
    The Current GA6 days ago
    $130 Million Coach Faces Backlash as Highest-Paid in College Football
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark Fans Are Saying the Same Thing After Unrivaled League's Big Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Erin Andrews Sends Two-Word Message to Travis Kelce After Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy