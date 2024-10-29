Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Predicted to Have Big Slide in NFL Draft

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe has become a polarizing prospect ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Milroe still has plenty of time to improve his draft stock, but there is some skepticism about his fit at the next level.

Athlon Sports' Luke Easterling's latest mock draft dropped on Oct. 22 and has three quarterbacks being selected in the first round. The mock has Miami Hurricanes playmaker Cam Ward, Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar all landing inside the top 10.

Milroe is nowhere to be found in the first round of the same mock draft.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Jalen Milroe (4). Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Through the first eight games, Milroe has thrown for 1,937 yards , 13 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while completing 67.5% of his passes. Milroe remains a dynamic threat with his legs adding 380 rushing yards and 12 TDs on the ground.

One option for Milroe could be returning to Alabama for 2025 instead of entering the NFL draft. The Athletic's Dane Brugler explained why this could be a prudent option for Milroe.

"If he declares for the 2025 draft, would Milroe still have a chance at the first round? Of course," Brugler noted on Oct. 19. "His evaluation always has been about a long-term bet on rare physical traits and mental maturity.

"Could he benefit by going back to school? There’s no doubt, and the Tennessee tape is a reminder of that."

