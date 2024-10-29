Everybody Is Saying The Same Thing About Haason Reddick Comments on Jets

The New York Jets' disastrous season continued on Sunday in their 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots. That was Jets' fifth-straight loss, with their last win coming against New England in Week 3.

Entering the game, the Jets were hoping to get a defensive boost after All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick rejoined the team earlier in the week. Reddick had held out from the team since training camp as he pursued a new contract, but the two sides reached an agreement at the start of the week to get Reddick in the facility.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With just a few days of practice under his belt, Reddick played just 26 snaps in the loss. He finished with two quarterback pressures and no tackles. After the game, Reddick spoke to the media for the first time since before his holdout.

“It was good to be back out there on the field,” Reddick said. "I wish it was under better circumstances as far as the [win], but it was good to be out there flying around.”

Reddick made it clear that his focus is on the present instead of the past, and there was no bad blood between him and any of his teammates.

“I have nothing to say as far as the holdout,” said Reddick. "You know everybody pretty much understood that this is a business. Nobody inside the building was focused on that. Everybody was just trying to help me get up to speed.”

Related: Rodgers Channels Batman Villain With Corny 'Darkness' Quote

As far as New York fans are concerned? Everybody is saying the same thing about the end of the holdout. Simply ... The Jets will hope that Reddick can get up to speed quickly, as every game left on their schedule has essentially become a must-win.