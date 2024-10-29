Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Everybody Is Saying The Same Thing About Haason Reddick Comments on Jets

    By Colin Miller,

    1 days ago

    The New York Jets' disastrous season continued on Sunday in their 25-22 loss to the New England Patriots. That was Jets' fifth-straight loss, with their last win coming against New England in Week 3.

    Entering the game, the Jets were hoping to get a defensive boost after All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick rejoined the team earlier in the week. Reddick had held out from the team since training camp as he pursued a new contract, but the two sides reached an agreement at the start of the week to get Reddick in the facility.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KB0ir_0wQsBhZX00

    Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

    With just a few days of practice under his belt, Reddick played just 26 snaps in the loss. He finished with two quarterback pressures and no tackles. After the game, Reddick spoke to the media for the first time since before his holdout.

    “It was good to be back out there on the field,” Reddick said. "I wish it was under better circumstances as far as the [win], but it was good to be out there flying around.”

    Reddick made it clear that his focus is on the present instead of the past, and there was no bad blood between him and any of his teammates.

    “I have nothing to say as far as the holdout,” said Reddick. "You know everybody pretty much understood that this is a business. Nobody inside the building was focused on that. Everybody was just trying to help me get up to speed.”

    Related: Rodgers Channels Batman Villain With Corny 'Darkness' Quote

    As far as New York fans are concerned? Everybody is saying the same thing about the end of the holdout. Simply ... The Jets will hope that Reddick can get up to speed quickly, as every game left on their schedule has essentially become a must-win.

    Related Search

    New York JetsNfl player contractsHaason ReddickAmerican footballNfl game analysisNew England Patriots

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Thomas Nocerino
    1d ago
    They should have traded him.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Patrick Mahomes Sends Two-Word Message to Brittany Mahomes After Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Stephen A. Smith Didn't Hesitate When Naming the Best Team in the NFL
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Robert Saleh Following Jets' Loss
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Simone Biles Announces Personal Life Update With Husband Jonathan Owens
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    'Who Is This Guy?' The Jameis Winston Era Came Just In Time For The Browns
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago
    Angel Reese Turned Heads With Halloween Costume
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Model Giselle Bündchen Ex-wife Of Tom Brady Is A Sixth-Generation Immigrant Of German-Brazilian Ancestry Through Her Parents
    sportstalkline.com2 days ago
    A'ja Wilson Stuns in Ab-Revealing Gown at Offseason Event
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Indianapolis Mayor Makes Historic Taylor Swift Announcement
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Unranked College Football Team Predicted to Upset Top-10 Program on Saturday
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Big Ten Makes Final Decision On Punishment For Michigan-Michigan State Brawl
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Cowboys 'Sick' Rico Dowdle Reveals Truth About 'Conspiracy' Roster Move
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Charles Barkley Left Speechless After Shaquille O'Neal, TNT Crew Roast His Outfit Choice
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Erin Andrews Sends Two-Word Message to Travis Kelce After Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'The Munsters': Yvonne De Carlo Wasn't All That Nice To Pat Priest (2nd Marilyn)
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Paul Finebaum Names College Football Playoff Contender in a 'Great Transition'
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    ESPN Trade Suggestion Sends Giants Former No. 1 Pick As Daniel Jones' Replacement
    Athlon Sports19 hours ago
    Writer and TV Legend Michael Malone Dead at 55
    suggest.com1 day ago
    At Warp Speed, Ducks Gear Up for a Battle at the Big House
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    bet365 Bonus Code: ATHLON365 closes month with $200 bonus for NBA
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Four-star LB Kellen Wiley Schedules Official Visit to Texas
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    College Football Quarterback Unexpectedly Announces Retirement After Week 9
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James' Wife Savannah James Flexes Bronny's First NBA Points
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago
    Undefeated College Football Program Reveals Massive Injury News About Starting QB
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    The New York Jets Will Trade Garrett Wilson to the Houston Texans
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Joel Klatt Sounds Alarm on the National Championship Contender That Could Be in Trouble
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Lakers Rookie Draws Strong Fan Reaction for Bronny James Move
    Athlon Sports7 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy