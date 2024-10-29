Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Are Bills Going To Run Away With the AFC East?

    By Colin Miller,

    1 days ago

    The Buffalo Bills won their third-straight game in dominant fashion, defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 31-10.

    Aside from their victory, a lot of other things went Buffalo's way on Sunday. The Bills entered the week 2.5 games ahead of the Miami Dolphins and three games ahead of the New York Jets for first place in the division. That lead grew even larger after Week 8.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SkERy_0wQsBSHW00

    &lparSam Navarro-Imagn Images&rpar

    The Dolphins lost their fourth game in five weeks, as the Arizona Cardinals went into Miami and won with a walk-off field goal in Tua Tagovailoa's first game back from his concussion. The Bills are set to host them next week for their second matchup of the season. If Buffalo can defeat them again, they can essentially ruin Miami's chances at making the playoffs and winning the division.

    Meanwhile, the Jets were upset by the New England Patriots in Foxborough. After Drake Maye went down in the first half, the Patriots outscored the Jets, 17-10, with Jacoby Brissett, including a game-winning touchdown in the final minute, to get the win. While New England is also in the division, that win brought them to just 2-6, tying them with the Jets, four games behind the Bills.

    Bills Defense Turns Heads in Dominant Road Win

    Buffalo still has some tough matchups ahead, including games against two of the most complete-looking teams in the league in the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. But, they can likely afford to lose those games (and a couple more) with the way they have set themselves up at this point in the season.

