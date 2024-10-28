Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    The Grizzlies look to roar their way to another victory, this time against the Bulls

    By Cholo Martin Magsino,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5U5h_0wPCMm9y00

    The Grizzlies want to maintain their strong start to the season with a win against the Bulls.

    The Memphis Grizzlies have started the season well with two wins in three games. They will play against the Chicago Bulls after an impressive 124-111 win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

    Now, the Grizzlies are hosting the Chicago Bulls, a team that has already lost two games this season. Memphis is the favorite, which should lead to another strong performance from Coach Taylor Jenkins’ team.

    The Bulls should not get overlooked

    Chicago has not been a good team over the past few seasons, but they can surprise some opponents. That was seen in their sole win of the 2024/25 campaign, when they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks.

    With players like Coby White and Zach LaVine, the Bulls always have a chance to succeed. Their scoring ability could be the key to beating the Grizzlies, who would try to stop them. Unfortunately, the Bulls do not have the most talented squad beyond their star scorers, so the Grizzlies could overwhelm them.

    Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. will probably be the primary stars for this team, considering Ja Morant is questionable for this game. It will be fun to watch, but having Bane and Jackson should provide a strong offensive punch.

    Against the Magic, there was a balanced attack, which is probably what Coach Jenkins wants to see from his team. Morant might not be with the team, but balancing players should not be an issue for Coach Jenkins since he has done well mixing it up over the past three games.

    “My favorite thing was just the balanced attack. We had multiple guys in double figures, and everybody felt involved. It was all me and Ja in Houston, we took it upon ourselves, and not moved the ball that much.” Bane talked about the first and second games.

    How the squads shape up ahead of the game

    Ja Morant and John Konchar are questionable for this game’s injury report. The usual names like Vince Williams Jr., GG Jackson II, and Cam Spencer are still out. It is a tough matchup, even though the Grizzlies are hobbled.

    The Bulls have a healthy squad, so it will be challenging to play against them. They have the depth to compete, but it is challenging against a fully healthy squad. It will be a rough game for them, but they must put their heads down and compete to pull off another upset.

