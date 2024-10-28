Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    ESPN SP+ Predicts Outcome of Major Week 10 Matchup Between Georgia-Florida

    By J.C. Shelton,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RrzYF_0wPCMAoU00

    No love will be lost when bitter rivals Georgia and Florida square off in an SEC battle in Week 10. This year's edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will feature the No. 2 Bulldogs (6-1) against the unranked Gators (4-3) in Jacksonville.

    Kirby Smart's Dawgs enter the game on a three-game winning streak that features a massive win over previously No. 1 ranked Texas. UF and third-year head coach Billy Napier got back on track in Week 8 with a 48-20 win over unranked Kentucky.

    Both programs were off in Week 9, setting the focus on one of college football's historic rivalries.

    The Bulldogs have controlled the series since falling to UF in 2020. The Gators have lost the last three matchups by a combined score of 119-47.

    ESPN currently lists Georgia as a comfortable 16.5-point favorite, but according to ESPN SP+, Florida will make the game closer than the oddsmakers expect.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j1vx_0wPCMAoU00
    Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field for warm ups.

    Joshua L&period Jones &sol USA TODAY NETWORK

    ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the SP+ predictions on Sunday. The computer model predicts a final score of 34-22, with the Bulldogs coming out on top. UGA has a 78% chance to win.

    Florida's recent struggles are well documented, but the performance against Kentucky has added a notable wrinkle ahead of this game. The Wildcats came into the matchup with one of the SEC's top defenses, but Florida put up 48 points in the 28-point win.

    UF will face an even better defense on Saturday. Georgia held the powerful Texas offense to 259 yards and forced seven sacks with four turnovers to take down the Longhorns 30-15 on the road.

    There is a stark difference between the two starting passers. One on hand, Carson Beck, a senior, is in the midst of his second season at the helm for the Dawgs. Florida is led by true freshman DJ Lagway, a former five-star who has been ushered in following a season-ending injury to Graham Mertz.

    Georgia-Florida rarely calls for any extra motivation between the two programs. But given Napier's disappointing tenure thus far, a win against Georgia would immediately breathe some extra life into the current regime in Gainesville. For the Bulldogs, another SEC loss could ultimately squash a run at the conference title.

    Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) from EverBank Stadium, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    Related: Carson Beck Projected to Replace Overpaid $160 Million Quarterback

    Related: Paul Finebaum Addresses Kirby Smart Calling Out ESPN After Texas Win

    Related Search

    Florida'S performanceEspn predictionsCollege footballCollege SportsSec matchupsAmerican football

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Durie Burns
    1d ago
    It shouldn’t be that hard since Florida is not a good team with a lousy coach!
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Big Ten Makes Final Decision On Punishment For Michigan-Michigan State Brawl
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Lincoln Riley Under Fire After Perplexing USC Announcement
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Names SEC Coach Who’s on Verge of Saving His Job
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    Paul Finebaum Names SEC Coach Who Might Leave After 'Dumpster Fire of a Season'
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Patrick Mahomes Sends Two-Word Message to Brittany Mahomes After Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Simone Biles Announces Personal Life Update With Husband Jonathan Owens
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Trevon Diggs Reveals Why He Provoked Confrontation with Cowboys Reporter
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Toddlers & Tiaras' Star Kailia Posey: 2 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Cowboys 'Sick' Rico Dowdle Reveals Truth About 'Conspiracy' Roster Move
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Luka Doncic Gave Mavericks Fans a Major Injury Scare After Collision
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Russell Wilson's Wife Ciara Turned Heads With Halloween Costume
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    WNBA Makes Unexpected Decision on Liberty-Lynx Finals Controversy
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    DeMeco Ryans makes his feelings clear about playing the Jets this week
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Minnesota's fast start sets tone in exhibition win over Hamline
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Chip Kelly Names College Football Star Who is Like a '10-Year NFL Veteran'
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Kate Martin Makes New Career Decision After WNBA Rookie Season
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    NFL Announces T.J. Watt News Following 'Monday Night Football' Performance
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today27 days ago
    Timing of Gisele Bündchen's Pregnancy Announcement Turns Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Joel Klatt Sounds Alarm on the National Championship Contender That Could Be in Trouble
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Philadelphia 76ers Handed Another Joel Embiid and Paul George Blow
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy