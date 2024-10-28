ESPN SP+ Predicts Outcome of Major Week 10 Matchup Between Georgia-Florida

No love will be lost when bitter rivals Georgia and Florida square off in an SEC battle in Week 10. This year's edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will feature the No. 2 Bulldogs (6-1) against the unranked Gators (4-3) in Jacksonville.

Kirby Smart's Dawgs enter the game on a three-game winning streak that features a massive win over previously No. 1 ranked Texas. UF and third-year head coach Billy Napier got back on track in Week 8 with a 48-20 win over unranked Kentucky.

Both programs were off in Week 9, setting the focus on one of college football's historic rivalries.

The Bulldogs have controlled the series since falling to UF in 2020. The Gators have lost the last three matchups by a combined score of 119-47.

ESPN currently lists Georgia as a comfortable 16.5-point favorite, but according to ESPN SP+, Florida will make the game closer than the oddsmakers expect.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart leads his team onto the field for warm ups. Joshua L&period Jones &sol USA TODAY NETWORK

ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the SP+ predictions on Sunday. The computer model predicts a final score of 34-22, with the Bulldogs coming out on top. UGA has a 78% chance to win.

Florida's recent struggles are well documented, but the performance against Kentucky has added a notable wrinkle ahead of this game. The Wildcats came into the matchup with one of the SEC's top defenses, but Florida put up 48 points in the 28-point win.

UF will face an even better defense on Saturday. Georgia held the powerful Texas offense to 259 yards and forced seven sacks with four turnovers to take down the Longhorns 30-15 on the road.

There is a stark difference between the two starting passers. One on hand, Carson Beck, a senior, is in the midst of his second season at the helm for the Dawgs. Florida is led by true freshman DJ Lagway, a former five-star who has been ushered in following a season-ending injury to Graham Mertz.

Georgia-Florida rarely calls for any extra motivation between the two programs. But given Napier's disappointing tenure thus far, a win against Georgia would immediately breathe some extra life into the current regime in Gainesville. For the Bulldogs, another SEC loss could ultimately squash a run at the conference title.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC) from EverBank Stadium, the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

