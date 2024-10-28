Brittany Mahomes' Personal Admission About Her Daughter Will Make Patrick Mahomes Proud

The Kansas City Chiefs made it seven straight wins on Sunday after taking down the Las Vegas Raiders, 27-20, at Allegiant Stadium. It was a hard-fought road victory for the two-time defending champs as they kept their perfect start to the season intact.

Patrick Mahomes did his bit for the Chiefs in this one, completing 27-of-38 of his passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. The reigning Super Bowl MVP turned in another noteworthy performance in front of a capacity crowd in Las Vegas, which also included her three-year-old daughter Sterling.

Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Chiefs superstar quarterback, took to Instagram after the win to share some of her favorite snaps from the game. One of her photos featured their daughter Sterling, who was seen cheering for Dad during the game.

Brittany Mahomes included a personal admission about her daughter in the post -- one that will definitely make Patrick Mahomes proud.

"This girl loves going to her daddy's football games 🥹 ❤️ " Brittany Mahomes wrote.

Winning games (and a couple of Super Bowls) is great, but for Patrick Mahomes, it has to be extra special having to do it in front of his wife and daughter.

Based on Brittany Mahomes' photos, it does not look like their younger son, Bronze, joined them for their trip to Las Vegas. Bronze is turning two in November so it's likely that Patrick Mahomes' son is going to be a regular at his games, too, sooner rather than later.

Brittany Mahomes is now also pregnant with their third child and is set to give birth to another daughter early next year. Patrick Mahomes continues to add to his legacy both on and off the field.

