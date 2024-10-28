Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Trevon Diggs' Angry Postgame Moment With Reporter in Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

    By Madz Dizon,

    2 days ago

    After the Dallas Cowboys faced a tough defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, cornerback Trevon Diggs found himself in a heated moment with a reporter that quickly went viral.

    The Cowboys lost the game 30-24 in a primetime match on Sunday Night Football, leaving many players frustrated, especially Diggs.

    In the locker room after the game, Diggs confronted Mike Leslie, a local TV anchor from WFAA in Dallas. Prior to the confrontation, Leslie had posted a criticism regarding Diggs' performance during a key play involving 49ers tight end George Kittle.

    Though Leslie's remarks did not directly accuse Diggs of not trying, it implied a lack of effort during a significant moment in the game. This criticism did not sit well with Diggs, who felt it was unfair.

    Newy Scruggs posted the video of the exchange between Diggs and Leslie, capturing the intensity of the confrontation.

    As Diggs left the locker room, he approached Leslie and expressed his anger.

    "You don’t know football. You can’t do nothing that I do," Diggs told the reporter.

    He insisted that Leslie should "stay in your lane" and not question his abilities on the field.

    Leslie attempted to engage Diggs by saying, "We could talk about it more," but Diggs dismissed the comment and replied, "Talk about deez nuts."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47QpqJ_0wPAwU9a00
    Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7)

    Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

    In the first half of the game, the Cowboys' defense had held the 49ers to just six points. However, as the 49ers' offense began to pick up steam in the second half, frustration grew among the Cowboys players.

    Many fans and experts noted that Diggs' reaction might not have been the best response to a question from the media.

    Related: NFL QB Legend Terry Bradshaw Makes His Pick Between Justin Fields, Russell Wilson

