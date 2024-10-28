NFL Week 9: Point Spreads, Lines, Over/UnderTotals, and Odds Movements

Recent injuries have once again affected the latest betting lines. For example, the successful return of Rams player Puka Nakua from a knee sprain contrasts with the uncertainty surrounding Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback, Jordan Love. These injuries can significantly influence our assessment of a team's performance and chances on the field.

Thursday, October 31, 2024

Houston (pk) @ New York Jets (O/U 43)

This line originally opened with Jets -1.

Sunday, November 3, 2024

Dallas @ Atlanta (-2, 42.5)

Miami @ Buffalo (-6, 48.5)

The over/under total has risen from 47.

Las Vegas @ Cincinnati (-8.5, 45)

Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5, 39.5) @ Cleveland

New England @ Tennessee (-3, 39.5)

Washington (-3, 43.5) @ New York Giants

New Orleans (-5.5, 46) @ Carolina

Denver @ Baltimore (-9, 44)

Jacksonville @ Philadelphia (-6.5, 48)

Chicago (-1, 46) @ Arizona

Detroit (-3, 49) @ Green Bay

The line has moved from -1.5 Detroit and over/under down from 50 since the Jordan Love injury occurred.

Los Angeles Rams (-.5, 47.5) @ Seattle

Major movent on this line which opened with Settlembeing favored by 3 points.

Indianapolis @ Minnesota (-7, 46)

Monday, November 4, 2024

Tampa Bay @ Kansas City (-9, 44.5)