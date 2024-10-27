Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Maple Leafs Worried By Matthew Knies' Potential Salary Demands: Report

    By Antonio Losada,

    2 days ago

    The Toronto Maple Leafs and winger Matthew Knies could face prolonged contract negotiations, as the player's salary demands are giving the Leafs cause for caution.

    NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period wrote about the ongoing talks on Oct. 23 sharing news details about where things stand between both parties.

    Although there were initial talks between the Leafs and Knies before the start of the season, leading to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman to say Knies was "on the precipice" of signing a new contract , negotiations have now stalled.

    According to Pagnotta, talks "have cooled" since the start of the regular season, and it's probable they won't pick up until the offseason with both sides "not close" to an extension.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H63qn_0wO73Fbq00
    Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) skates during a warmup.

    Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

    Fellow insider Nick Kypreos chimed in on the situation explaining that Toronto may be hesitant due to Knies’ high expectations for his next deal's average annual salary (AAV) as he approaches restricted free agency.

    Kypreos believes Knies' potential asking price, which he quoted at around $7.6 million AAV, is reasonable as it can be compared to Juraj Slafkovsky's AAV from his recent extension with the Montreal Canadiens.

    Slafkovsky, a former first-overall pick, signed an eight-year, $60.8 million deal with an AAV of $7.6 million on July 1 after an impressive sophomore season in which he scored 50 points (20 goals, 30 assists) in 82 games, according to his NHL.com player profile .

    Knies, for context, is coming off a season in 2023-24 in which he played 80 games scoring 15 goals, assisting 20, and recording 35 total points with a 9 plus/minus valuation.

    For now, Knies has impressed in the early stages of the 2024–25 season, avoiding the typical “sophomore slump,” and scoring 5 points (4 goals, 1 assist) in the first nine games played by the Leafs.

    Related: Report: Maple Leafs' Forward 'On the Precipice' of Signing Contract

    Related Search

    Matthew KniesToronto Maple LeafsNhl salary negotiationsNhl free agencyNhl player contractsMaple Leafs

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Rangers Walk Back Matt Rempe Decision 3 Days After Making It
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Rangers Change Stance on Igor Shesterkin's Contract Extension: Report
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    LeBron James' Wife Savannah Makes Announcement Before Lakers-Suns
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Taylor Swift Makes Major Decision About Relationship Status with Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Everyone Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Jets Loss to Patriots
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Jazz Player's Gruesome Injury Against Mavericks Left Teammates in Tears
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Lincoln Riley Under Fire After Perplexing USC Announcement
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    NBA Under Fire After Joel Embiid Announcement
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Arch Manning Sends Two-Word Message After SEC Announcement
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Timberwolves send three players to Iowa
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    National Anthem Performance Before Dodgers-Yankees World Series Matchup Captures Attention
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    MLB Fans Concerned for Shohei Ohtani Amid Game 3 Sighting
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Wolverines Basketball: Ranking Michigan's Starting Five
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Cowboys 'Sick' Rico Dowdle Reveals Truth About 'Conspiracy' Roster Move
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes Share Personal News
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Another Chicago Bears Star Questions Coach After Loss
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    Lucy Olsen on Lieberman Watch List
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Utah Jazz's Taylor Hendricks Stretchered Off Court After Gruesome Injury
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Major College Football Program Has Chance to Land Projected $1.3 Million Star QB
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Angel Reese Turns Heads with Viral Video of Melo’s Son
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    David Pollack Reveals Surprise College Football Team Whose 'Ceiling Is The Playoff'
    Athlon Sports20 hours ago
    David Pollack Reveals Biggest Concerns About National Title Contender
    Athlon Sports17 hours ago
    Joel Klatt Sounds Alarm on the National Championship Contender That Could Be in Trouble
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The New York Yankees Have Scuffled Offensively As They Trail 3-0 In World Series
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Spurs' Comeback Falls Short vs. Rockets
    Athlon Sports14 hours ago
    Tom Brady's First Post After Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen's Pregnancy News
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast6 days ago
    Viral Dwyane Wade Statue Has Special Features
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Joel Klatt's Updated College Football Rankings Turned Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy