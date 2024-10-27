Open in App
    Shedeur Sanders' Cold Response to Big Colorado News

    By Max Escarpio,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCq5p_0wO70qw000

    The Colorado Buffaloes are headed to their first bowl game since 2016, excluding their appearance in 2020 with a shortened COVID-19 season.

    A 34-23 victory over the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 9 helped the Buffaloes advance to 6-2 on the season, securing their spot, which star quarterback Shedeur Sanders spoke about with the media.

    Sanders expressed his excitement about the opportunity but explained that the Buffaloes haven't even reached their highest potential.

    “It’s big for us because it’s big for the fans," Sanders said , via sports reporter Tyler King. "We don’t go into the season or looking at the schedule like, ‘Oh, we’re only going to win six games.’ We’re not even hitting our peak, nowhere close.”

    Before head coach Deion Sanders, Sanders' father, took the job at Colorado, the Buffaloes were one of the worst programs in the country.

    Colorado held a 1-11 record in 2022, but with a change in the coaching staff and the addition of players like Sanders and Travis Hunter, the tide changed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0ILb_0wO70qw000
    Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2)

    Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

    In Deion Sanders' first season with the program, 2023, the Buffaloes finished with a 4-8 record, but they have since passed that record this season and are now looking to bolster their resume.

    With the Week 9 win, the Buffaloes sit at 6-2 and are listed as the No. 4 team in the Big 12 standings, behind Kansas State (7-1), Iowa State (7-0), and BYU (8-0).

    Related: Travis Hunter's Postgame Comments About Shedeur Sanders Speaks Volumes

    Related: Travis Hunter Flexed Custom Colorado Buffaloes Pregame Outfit on Saturday

    Related Search

    Deion SandersBowl gamesCollege footballColorado BuffaloesAmerican footballShedeur Sanders

