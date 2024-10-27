Pat McAfee Issues Strong Reaction to Travis Hunter's Week 9 Performance

Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter got his Heisman campaign back on track against Cincinnati on Saturday, posting a big stat line in the 34-23 victory.

Hunter played a pivotal role throughout the game, taking on his usual heavy workload on both sides of the ball. He delivered a standout performance on offense with nine catches for a season-high 153 yards and two touchdowns. Hunter also broke up four passes on the defensive side of the ball.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders also churned out one of his better performances of the season. He completed 25-of-30 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter © Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The big night from the Colorado duo drew a viral reaction, including from ESPN's Pat McAfee.

"Travis Hunter and Shedeur are a video game," McAfee wrote on X after Hunter's second touchdown grab.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders thinks there should be no question about where Hunter stands among the top players in college football.

“Travis is the best football player in the country,” Deion Sanders said after the game. “We all know that. Why are we even deliberating over that?"

Hunter saw his Heisman odds jump after the win against Cincinnati. He comes in at +350, per Draftkings , trailing only Miami quarterback Cam Ward (+230) and Oregon star Dillon Gabriel (+250).

Related: Everybody is Saying the Same Thing About Travis Hunter After Colorado’s Win Over Cincinnati