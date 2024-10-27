Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Colorado Strikes Early with Travis Hunter’s Touchdown Despite Setback

    By Steven Corder,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuLQr_0wNr0GaE00

    The Colorado Buffaloes made an explosive start against Cincinnati, overcoming early hurdles to take a 7-0 lead. Their first drive displayed a commitment to the ground game, setting the tone before Jimmy Horn’s costly mistake and Travis Hunter’s redemption.

    Colorado ran the ball early, leaning on Isaiah Augustave for key gains. He chipped away at Cincinnati’s defense with back-to-back four-yard rushes, setting up Shedeur Sanders to convert a first down. This balanced attack kept Cincinnati guessing, but Colorado’s true fireworks came from their passing game.

    Jimmy Horn Jr. electrified fans with a 57-yard touchdown reception, but his excitement led to taunting that wiped the score off the board. This misstep could’ve deflated Colorado, but they quickly regrouped.

    On second and goal, Shedeur Sanders connected with Travis Hunter for a three-yard touchdown, securing Colorado’s first points. Despite the setbacks, Colorado’s persistence paid off as they marched 64 yards in 11 plays. Hunter’s touchdown ignited the Buffaloes, giving them early momentum.

    Key Takeaway: The Buffaloes turned adversity into action, setting the pace early.

