Giants Look To Overcome Prime-Time Woes

The New York Giants are preparing for their Monday Night Football clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, an opportunity to bounce back and change the narrative of their prime-time struggles.

But the challenge is steep, as the Giants face a Pittsburgh defense ranked eighth in total yards allowed and boasting one of the NFL’s top pass-rushing units, led by T.J. Watt. The Steelers are allowing only 298.3 yards per game, including a formidable 81 rushing yards, placing pressure on New York’s offense to find a way through.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 20, 2024. Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Quarterback Daniel Jones has the chance to make his mark against a pass defense that ranks 22nd in the league, offering openings for New York to exploit.

However, Jones’ prime-time record stands as a significant hurdle. With a career 1-14 record under the bright lights, he’s struggled to maintain consistency, throwing 12 touchdowns against 20 interceptions in these high-profile games. His most recent showing against Cincinnati extended his prime-time drought to seven games without a touchdown pass, intensifying the focus on his performance this week.

The Giants’ offensive line will play a crucial role, tasked with protecting Jones against the Steelers’ relentless pass rush. With 22 sacks allowed through seven games, New York’s front five must rise to the occasion to fend off Watt and Pittsburgh’s defensive front, which thrives on pressuring quarterbacks into costly mistakes.

On the other side, Pittsburgh’s offense, commanded by Russell Wilson, will look to exploit the Giants’ weaknesses in run defense. The Steelers’ balanced attack could present difficulties for New York if the Giants’ defense can’t keep Wilson and his offense at bay.

This game presents a pivotal opportunity for the Giants and Jones to rewrite their prime-time struggles and earn a key victory on a national stage. With a solid defensive showing and an efficient performance from Jones, New York has a chance to surprise against a favored Steelers team.