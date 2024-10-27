Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Giants Look To Overcome Prime-Time Woes

    By Austin Givan,

    1 days ago

    The New York Giants are preparing for their Monday Night Football clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers, an opportunity to bounce back and change the narrative of their prime-time struggles.

    But the challenge is steep, as the Giants face a Pittsburgh defense ranked eighth in total yards allowed and boasting one of the NFL’s top pass-rushing units, led by T.J. Watt. The Steelers are allowing only 298.3 yards per game, including a formidable 81 rushing yards, placing pressure on New York’s offense to find a way through.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyygn_0wNr0FhV00
    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 20, 2024.

    Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

    Quarterback Daniel Jones has the chance to make his mark against a pass defense that ranks 22nd in the league, offering openings for New York to exploit.

    However, Jones’ prime-time record stands as a significant hurdle. With a career 1-14 record under the bright lights, he’s struggled to maintain consistency, throwing 12 touchdowns against 20 interceptions in these high-profile games. His most recent showing against Cincinnati extended his prime-time drought to seven games without a touchdown pass, intensifying the focus on his performance this week.

    The Giants’ offensive line will play a crucial role, tasked with protecting Jones against the Steelers’ relentless pass rush. With 22 sacks allowed through seven games, New York’s front five must rise to the occasion to fend off Watt and Pittsburgh’s defensive front, which thrives on pressuring quarterbacks into costly mistakes.

    On the other side, Pittsburgh’s offense, commanded by Russell Wilson, will look to exploit the Giants’ weaknesses in run defense. The Steelers’ balanced attack could present difficulties for New York if the Giants’ defense can’t keep Wilson and his offense at bay.

    Related: Giants Turning Heads with Proposal to Move Star Rookie

    This game presents a pivotal opportunity for the Giants and Jones to rewrite their prime-time struggles and earn a key victory on a national stage. With a solid defensive showing and an efficient performance from Jones, New York has a chance to surprise against a favored Steelers team.

    Related Search

    Pittsburgh Steelers defenseNew York GiantsAmerican footballDaniel Jones performancePittsburgh SteelersRussell Wilson

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    NFL Announces Punishment After Illegal Tackle Causes Gruesome Injury
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Cowboys Fans Outraged as Controversial 49ers TD Video Going Viral
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Everyone Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Jets Loss to Patriots
    Athlon Sports16 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    George Kittle's Wife Reveals Week 8 Outfit for 49ers-Cowboys
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Nick Saban Didn't Hesitate When Naming The Best Team In College Football
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    College Football Program’s Hilarious Student Section Prop Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Michigan Receives Devastating Injury Update Ahead Of Michigan State Game
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Michigan Star TE Addresses Michigan State Following Fight
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Nebraska Football Faces Backlash as Bizarre Pregame Promotion Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Brittany Mahomes' Outfit for Chiefs-Raiders Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    A Zach Randolph statue proposed by Memphis icon outside FedExForum
    Athlon Sports13 hours ago
    Lions Rookie Jake Bates Sets Franchise Record in 52-14 Win Over Tennessee Titans
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Philadelphia 76ers Fans Praise Forward Despite 0-Point Game vs Indiana Pacers
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    ESPN's 'College GameDay' Officially Announces Week 10 Location
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    Caitlin Clark Sends Five-Word Message to Gabbie Marshall
    Athlon Sports9 hours ago
    Doug Pederson had a nine word response to playing Green Bay this week
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Pat McAfee Predicts Major Upset in College Football on Saturday
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Historic College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Crowd on Friday Night
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Gophers volleyball battles back from 0-2 deficit to reverse sweep Ohio State
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    David Pollack Names College Football's Coach of The Year
    Athlon Sports12 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    MLB Makes Yankees-Dodgers Announcement After Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game 2 With Injury
    Athlon Sports15 hours ago
    Joel Klatt's Updated College Football Rankings Turned Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Fans Concerned After Steph Curry Is Helped Off the Court in Warriors-Clippers
    Athlon Sports10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy