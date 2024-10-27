Slo-Mo Video Emerges After Shohei Ohtani Is Helped Off Field

Shohei Ohtani exited Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after a subluxation of his left shoulder, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed after the game.

"We're encouraged," Roberts said, via ESPN's Alden González .

With the Dodgers leading 4-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning, the 30-year-old superstar attempted to steal second base after he took a walk against New York Yankees reliever Clay Holmes.

Ohtani was called out on the play, which ended the inning. However, he was in immediate discomfort following his feet-first slide, clutching at his left arm after much of his body weight came down with his shoulder as he arrived at the base.

He remained down on the infield for a few moments before exiting with the help of the Dodgers training staff .

Slow-motion video replays posted by Fox Sports' MLB account shows Ohtani's awkward landing and reaction up close.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and staff attend to designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17). Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

According to MLB.com , "He could be heard on the FOX broadcast telling the Dodgers training staff in Japanese it's his left shoulder."

There was no word from the Dodgers on the severity of the injury as of publishing. Dodgers beat reporter Juan Toribio wrote on X that "Ohtani left Dodger Stadium almost immediately after the game ended."

Prior to exiting, Ohtani was 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. The Dodgers went on to secure the win 4-2, giving them a 2-0 lead in the series.

