Colorado Star's Massive Blunder Costs Buffaloes a Touchdown

The Colorado Buffaloes (5-2) are just one win away from making it to the program's first bowl game since 2020 and have a prime opportunity to secure that victory on Saturday.

The Buffs are hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (5-2) in front of a sellout crowd at Folsom Field, and unlike in past games, they got off to a strong start on both sides of the football. Cincinnati opted to get the ball first and went three-and-out, while the Colorado offense was able to score on its first drive, technically twice.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders hit Jimmy Horn Jr. on a short pass, and the speedy receiver took it 57 yards for the touchdown. However, Horn ended up negating his own penalty after throwing up the peace sign at the Bearcats defenders chasing him.

The officials called Horn for an unsportsmanlike penalty and took the touchdown off the board.

The penalty ended up moving Colorado back to the 25-yard line, but the Buffs were still able to score.

Unfortunately for Horn, he just wasn't the one that scored on the drive, as Sanders found Travis Hunter for a three-yard touchdown pass five plays later.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Colorado head coach Deion Sanders didn't bench Horn, it was clear that he had said something to him on the sidelines. Ironically, Horn's blunder comes just days after Coach Prime warned his players about premature celebrations following a question about UCF's Braeden Marshall's mistake that saw him fumble the ball at the one-yard line after celebrating his pick-six a bit prematurely.

The Bearcats answered with a touchdown of their own the following possession in a game that has shootout written all over it.

