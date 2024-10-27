Open in App
    Spurs Survive Physical Battle With Rockets

    By Jonah Kubicek,

    1 days ago

    After a dominating first half, the San Antonio Spurs managed to eke out a victory, defeating the Houston Rockets, 109-106. The Spurs led by 22 points in the first half and nearly blew their dominating lead, but will happily take the three point win, their first of the season.

    Wembanyama was greeted by MVP chants from the home crowd and finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks. For good measure, he shot two-of-five from behind the three-point line. Jeremy Sochan had an excellent night, with a 17-point double-double of his own.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331viR_0wNr06qD00
    Oct 26, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) in the first half at Frost Bank Center.

    © Daniel Dunn-Imagn ImagesOct 26&comma 2024&semi San Antonio&comma Texas&comma USA&semi San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama &lpar1&rpar shoots over Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks &lpar9&rpar in the first half at Frost Bank Center&period

    The Rockets were led by Jalen Green, who finished with 29 points, but Spurs' fans would mostly concern themselves with Dillon Brooks, who ended with 16 points and made multiple baskets over Wembanyama. The pair got tangled up on a loose ball in the third quarter, although no fouls were called on the play.

    Alperen Sengun has been compared to Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren as one of the best young centers in the NBA, but his six points in Saturday's game suggest that he is a tier behind the Spurs' future All-Star.

    The Rockets drafted Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and he failed to score a point. Stephon Castle, on the other hand, played a key role with Tre Jones injured, and posted eight points and three assists, and added a few highlights of his own in the matchup.

    The game was incredibly chippy and physical, with tensions running high after the Spurs made it clear that they see the Rockets as a little brother. Despite the close game, the Spurs made it clear that they are the better team, although Houston will have plenty of chances to bounce back.

    The two teams will match up again on Monday night and will play three games against each other over the next two weeks.

