    Michigan Star TE Addresses Michigan State Following Fight

    By Taylor Reed,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lf65L_0wNr05xU00

    The Michigan-Michigan State rivalry, even in a down year, went in favor of the Wolverines.

    Anytime the Wolverines and Spartans square off, things are bound to get chippy, no matter what the scoreboard looks like. This year, Michigan squeaked out a 24-17 win over Michigan State.

    While it was a close game decided by one touchdown. It was an odd game this year, as both programs entered the matchup with a new head coach while being unraked -- which is the first time this has happened in decades.

    The game took place in Ann Arbor, as Michigan advanced to 5-3 with the win, giving them a much-needed bounce-back victory.

    Following the final snap, a Michigan State defender lost control of his emotions, taking issue with Michigan star tight end Colston Lovelace.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9yZW_0wNr05xU00
    Colston Loveland is one of five returning players who started more than half of Michigan football's 2023 games.

    Credit&colon Junfu Han &sol USA TODAY NETWORK

    When a scuffle happens following the final snaps, both benches are going to get involved in a large fight.

    The game was an intense one, so it's no shock tempers were flaring. It was a good game, too, so it sucks to see the game end in a disappointing fight.

    Lovelace talked with the Big Ten Network following the big Michigan victory, addressing the fight.

    “Lil bro stay doing lil bro things, ya know?” Lovelace said. "They can do whatever they want, we knew it was going to get chippy. Everything within the confines of the game we do right, and, after, they want to get busy? We'll get busy."

    The long-standing rivalry has provided plenty of scuffles, fights and pure hatred -- which is very typical for a history-rich matchup.

    Michigan still owns the series, holding a record of 74-38-5 over Michigan State.

    Comments / 10

    Add a Comment
    Johnny Rocco
    16h ago
    Another Michigan Dirt Bag
    John Zajac
    20h ago
    Come on, Colston, you're at the Umiversity of Michigan. Speak English.
    View all comments

