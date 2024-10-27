49ers All-Pro Candidly Gives Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb the Highest Praise

It's been tough sledding for the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers recently. Specifically, the 49ers have had the Cowboys' number in the most pivotal matchups: the playoffs.

San Francisco has eliminated the Cowboys in two of the last three postseasons, picking up a 23-17 victory in the 2021 playoff matchup and a 19-12 win two seasons ago.

While the 49ers derailed impressive regular seasons in which the Cowboys went 12-5 both years, at least one of the team's top players still had high praise for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner had strong comments about the Cowboys duo ahead of their Week 8 matchup on Sunday Night Football.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (left) being tackled by San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (right). Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Warner spoke on "Rearview" and discussed Prescott and Lamb. He called the Cowboys quarterback "one of the top guys" in the NFL and offered a detailed insight into his thoughts on Prescott.

"I think Dak is made of the right stuff based on what people have said about him — his teammates, people around the league and the way that he leads their group and the way that he operates," Warner said of Prescott.

"He's a competitor at the end of the day, competitors they take their craft serious. Winning and losing means a lot to them, and I feel like he's one of those top guys, and that's why he's able to perform at such a high level and has been for a long time."

Warner's comments on Prescott were followed by some praise for "one of the top playmakers in the game" in Lamb.

"[Prescott] has one of the top playmakers in the game, CeeDee Lamb," Warner said. "[Lamb] is a big threat and one of the key players that we're obviously going to have to stop on Sunday night. It's gonna be a fun one, though, I'm excited about it."

It's noteworthy to hear such high praise directed at Prescott and Lamb from the 49ers star, who's been named First-Team All-Pro three times over the past four seasons.

But as much as Warner respects the two Cowboys stars, the 49ers have managed to keep both in check for the most part. During San Francisco's playoff victory in the 2021 season, Prescott completed 23-of-43 passes for 254 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Lamb was held to just one catch for 21 yards.

The 2022 postseason meeting went even worse for Prescott, who threw for 206 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Lamb was one of the lone bright spots in that game for the Cowboys, as he caught 10-of-13 targets for 117 yards.

Prescott gets a chance to redeem himself on Sunday night on the road, and it's a game the Cowboys (3-3) need to pick up to avoid dropping below the .500 mark.

