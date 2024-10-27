College Football Rivalry Game Ends In Shocking Brawl On Final Play

Michigan held off a late fourth-quarter rally from their rival Michigan State to prevail 24-17 at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. The Wolverines led 24-10 early in the fourth quarter before the Spartans would pull within seven via a Nick Marsh touchdown reception from quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Michigan State outgained Michigan 352-265 in total yards. The Spartans rushed for 163 yards to the Wolverines 119, but a critical fumble in the second quarter by Chiles was the game's only turnover of the night. (Michigan would convert a field goal on the ensuing drive.)

Michigan State had a chance to tie the game on their final drive, as the Spartans drove into the red zone with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. However, the Spartans failed to convert a pass on fourth down, causing a turnover on downs.

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings. © Junfu Han &sol USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emotions were high when Michigan got the ball back. Michigan would convert a first down to seal a victory and improve to 5-3 on the season.

Following the final play of the game on a kneel down by quarterback Davis Warren, Fox television cameras caught Michigan State defensive end Anthony Jones grabbing Michigan tight end Colston Loveland after both players did some pushing and shoving. (Loveland was seen headbutting Jones before Jones grabbed the tight end.)

Then, a massive brawl between both teams broke out when the Michigan sideline came onto the field to protect Loveland.

Michigan has now won three straight contests over Michigan State. The Wolverines lead the series 74-38-5.

Michigan will play No. 1 Oregon next Saturday at Michigan Stadium. Michigan State, 4-4, is next set to play No. 13 Indiana at Spartan Stadium.

