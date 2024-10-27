Colorado Buffaloes Respond After Cincinnati Score, Shedeur Sanders Stars

After Cincinnati tied the game 7-7, the Colorado Buffaloes wasted no time answering back, putting their offense to work behind quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With precision and poise, Sanders led an impressive drive to reclaim the lead.

The drive started slowly with a short run from Isaiah Augustave, but Sanders’ arm soon came alive. He connected with Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn for critical first downs, moving the chains steadily. A roughing the passer call gave the Buffs extra yards, setting them up for a decisive moment.

Facing a 4th-and-1, Colorado opted to go for it. Sanders, showing his versatility, took the ball himself on a four-yard quarterback keeper, scoring his second touchdown of the game. At that point, Sanders was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 116 yards, along with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

With Sanders in control, Colorado regained a 14-7 lead, leaving Cincinnati scrambling to keep pace. Colorado fans erupted, knowing their quarterback had the team firmly in the driver’s seat.

