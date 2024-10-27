Open in App
    Colorado Buffaloes Respond After Cincinnati Score, Shedeur Sanders Stars

    By Steven Corder,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaWW0_0wNqzpyC00

    After Cincinnati tied the game 7-7, the Colorado Buffaloes wasted no time answering back, putting their offense to work behind quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With precision and poise, Sanders led an impressive drive to reclaim the lead.

    The drive started slowly with a short run from Isaiah Augustave, but Sanders’ arm soon came alive. He connected with Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn for critical first downs, moving the chains steadily. A roughing the passer call gave the Buffs extra yards, setting them up for a decisive moment.

    Facing a 4th-and-1, Colorado opted to go for it. Sanders, showing his versatility, took the ball himself on a four-yard quarterback keeper, scoring his second touchdown of the game. At that point, Sanders was a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 116 yards, along with one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown.

    With Sanders in control, Colorado regained a 14-7 lead, leaving Cincinnati scrambling to keep pace. Colorado fans erupted, knowing their quarterback had the team firmly in the driver’s seat.

    Cool Beans, aka Awesome Sauce
    3h ago
    There is a lot to be said about being a coach's kid. They learn the game at an early age. They may not always be the most athletic, but they're usually quick in their decision-making.
    rob weston
    22h ago
    not a fan of the 'buffs', or the sanders....but i think its pretty cool what ol neon deon is doing to a program that has historically sucked....
