    Travis Hunter's Girlfriend Left Fans Speechless With Outfit for Colorado-Cincinnati

    By Max Escarpio,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eq6Dr_0wNqzdci00

    The Colorado Buffaloes took on the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 9, looking to spark a winning streak and advance to 6-2.

    Colorado has won four of its last five games, fresh off a dominant victory 34-7 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

    The Buffaloes headed into its matchup against the Bearcats as a 6.5-point favorite, per ESPN BET .

    Much of the reason Colorado is favored in the matchup is wide receiver/defensive back star Travis Hunter.

    The Heisman trophy candidate has been vocal about his case to win the award, and his fiancée, Leanna Lenee, likely agrees with Hunter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Se7r_0wNqzdci00
    Colorado Buffaloes athlete Travis Hunter

    Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

    Lenee, who's reportedly been dating Hunter since high school, showed off her official Week 9 outfit for the Colorado Buffaloes versus Cincinnati Bearcats game on Saturday.

    She wore a custom top with Travis Hunter's name and the Buffaloes logo. Lenee paired the top with black pants and high-top boots that had Hunter's name and jersey number.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LUUMj_0wNqzdci00
    Leanna Lenee, TikTok

    Leanna Lenee&comma TikTok

    Some fans commented about Lenee's outfit on her post. Given the custom look, a few fans had some stunning reactions to the outfit.

    "THOSE BOOTSSSSSSS. DONT MISS!!" said one fan.

    "THE BOOTS EASTTTTT," said another fam.

    "YESSSS," mentioned one fan with the jaw dropped and heart eyes emojis.

    "the fit is teaaaaaa," commented one fan.

    "You never dissappoint," said one fan with the heart eyes emoji.

    "the fit never failssss," said another fan.

    Related: Travis Hunter's Girlfriend Flexed Outfit for Saturday's Colorado-Arizona Game

    Related: Deion Sanders Reveals Big Travis Hunter Injury Update Before Colorado-Cincinnati

    Leanna LeneeTravis hunterCollege footballLeneeCollege SportsColorado Buffaloes

    Comments / 113

    Add a Comment
    Raphie Stegall
    1h ago
    Travis Hunter's girlfriend is half black and half Filipino her mother is black her father is Filipino
    Gina soprano
    4h ago
    who the fk cares all they want is one thing Lil botchs like this all they see is money and ain't no guarantee he's going to the NFL and making it proven fact. wish all the luck. .
    View all comments

