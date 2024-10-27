Miami Heat Fans React to First Win of Season as Jimmy Butler Shines

Jimmy Butler was not good in the Miami Heat's season opener as they lost to the Orlando Magic in a one-sided contest. He put up a triple single - 3 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists.

Unsurprisingly, social media was quick to overreact to the performance and declared that Butler was 'finished'.

Well, it did not take Butler long to remind everybody of who he really is. The Heat bounced back from their season-opening defeat with a 114-106 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Butler had team-highs of 26 points and 8 assists, while also grabbing 8 assists. Add 2 steals and a block to that stat line as well. He went 7-15 from the field.

Unexpectedly, the reaction to the performance of the Heat and that of Butler, was very different this time around.

Adebayo had a solid night as well, as he got a double-double, 12 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Herro had 22 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists while Terry Rozier put up 19 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Overall, it was a good night for a lot of the Heat players, who proved plenty of doubters wrong after the first game, as things started to fall into place for Erik Spoelstra's side.

At the end of the day, this is just one game, just like the season opener against the Magic was. There is no reason to overreact. It is now about going on a decent run of form and showing that this team is capable of competing.

Related: Miami Heat Hold Trade Talks For One-Time NBA Champion