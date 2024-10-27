Open in App
    Timberwolves defeat Raptors in home opener, 112-101

    By Tommy Wiita,

    1 days ago

    The Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1) were the dominant team during their home opener against the Toronto Raptors (1-2) on Saturday night, winning 112-101 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

    The Wolves never trailed, as the Raptors had a lot working against them before the game even tipped off.

    Five players were ruled out against Minnesota, including RJ Barrett (shoulder), Kelly Olynyk (back), Immanuel Quickley (pelvis), Bruce Brown (knee) and Ja'Kobe Walter (shoulder). Toronto was also coming off a back-to-back and the Timberwolves simply are the better team, even if they're at full health not on a back-to-back.

    Julius Randle once again was a force, as he and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves in scoring, dropping 24 points each. Randle also grabbed nine rebounds and dished out five assists. Randle hit 9-of-16 shots (56.3%) and was 5-for-7 from the free throw line.

    Edwards' shooting was a little off early on but he made shots when it mattered towards the end, much like his performance in the team's win against the Kings on Thursday. He hit 9-fo-21 shots, including 5-for-12 from three. He also had six rebounds, four assists, a steal and block.

    Donte DiVincenzo seemed to finally find his shot early on Saturday in his Target Center debut as a Wolf, putting up 11 points on 3-for-7 shooting from the floor and 3-for-5 from three in 10 minutes off the bench in the first half.

    DiVincenzo had nine points in the first quarter alone, hitting some deep shots to give Minnesota momentum early.

    The sharpshooter fell off a little in the second half, shooting 2-for-8 and 1-for-6 the rest of the way. DiVincenzo finished with 17 points off the bench.

    The Timberwolves led after the first quarter 32-18 as they combined for seven made three-pointers.

    The defense was back to its 2023-24 self against the Raptors, as the Wolves forced 20 turnovers and had eight blocks. Rudy Gobert had four and Jaden McDaniels added two more.

    Speaking of Gobert, he played a very efficient game against Toronto, putting up a team-best +20 while registering a double-double (20 points, 13 rebounds), and shooting efficiently from the field (6-for-8) and the free-throw line (3-for-4). He also flushed three alley-oops from his teammates, which is something Wolves fans would like to see more.

    Minnesota led by double digits after each quarter and closed out the game the same, as the Raptors never really came close to switching up the momentum from tip-off. The Wolves built up their lead to 22 at one point but they did hit a little bit of a lull late in the fourth quarter, letting Toronto go on an 11-2 run to cut the lead down to 10.

    Toronto then cut the lead to 104-96 with around 2:30 remaining and then cut the lead to seven with just over a minute remaining. Edwards stepped up when it mattered at the end, hitting a three-point shot on one possession and then getting an easy dunk on the other end.

    It didn't help that Minnesota turned the ball over six times in the fourth quarter alone, turning it over 13 times. It's the lowest mark through three games but obviously something they'll need to keep working on.

    The Timberwolves had six players reach double-figures in points, including 30 points from their bench.

    Minnesota will next face the Dallas Mavericks (1-0) at Target Center on Tuesday in a Western Conference Finals rematch. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

    Oct 26, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) looks on against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Target Center.

    Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

