    Wisconsin Football: Offensive Starter Could Return from Injury Against Penn State

    By Kedrick Stumbris,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nklmU_0wNg9c3G00

    Madison, WI - The Wisconsin football team is riding a three-game winning streak as it welcomes the third-ranked team in the country to Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) in a primetime matchup beginning at 6:30 PM CT. It will be televised on NBC.

    According to Wisconsin's availability report, the Badgers may have a starting player return from injury for tonight's game.

    Wisconsin Badgers Injury Report

    UW wide receiver Bryson Green has not played since the first half of his team's 52-6 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. He and fellow wideout Will Pauling left the game with "lower-body" injuries. Although Pauling returned to play the following week, Green has not been so fortunate.

    This week, however, Green may be making his return. The Wisconsin football team listed the senior as "questionable" on its availability report. The Allen, Texas native ranked second in receiving last year for the Badgers with 480 yards.

    Wisconsin safety Kamo'i Latu remains sidelined with an injury, and tight end JT Seagraves is questionable.

    Out

    RB Chez Mellusi

    QB Tyler Van Dyke

    WR Joe Griffin

    S Kamo'i Latu

    WR Tyrell Henry

    WR Grady O'Neill

    OLB Tamer Dalloul

    OL Evan Brown

    OL Leyton Nelson

    TE Rob Booker

    DL James Thompson

    Questionable

    WR Bryson Green

    TE JT Seagraves

    Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Report

    The Penn State football team is coming off a bye. With that extended time to get players on its roster healthy, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said earlier this week, "I think for the most part we’re in a pretty good position."

    Out

    S Kevin Winston Jr.

    WR Kaden Saunders

    RB Quinton Martin Jr.

    RB Cam Wallace

    LB Keon Wylie

    DE Zuriah Fisher

    S Mekhi Flowers

    WR Jake Spencer

    TE Andrew Rappleyea

    Questionable

    (None)

    Related: All Badgers Staff Predictions: Wisconsin Football vs. No. 3 Penn State

    Stay in the loop with all things Wisconsin Badgers by visiting AllBadgers.com for more updates.

    Ready to join the community? Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube , Facebook , and X to join in on the conversation.

    You can also follow Kedrick Stumbris at @KedrickStumbris on X

