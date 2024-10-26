Wisconsin Football: Offensive Starter Could Return from Injury Against Penn State

Madison, WI - The Wisconsin football team is riding a three-game winning streak as it welcomes the third-ranked team in the country to Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) host the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) in a primetime matchup beginning at 6:30 PM CT. It will be televised on NBC.

According to Wisconsin's availability report, the Badgers may have a starting player return from injury for tonight's game.

Wisconsin Badgers Injury Report

UW wide receiver Bryson Green has not played since the first half of his team's 52-6 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers. He and fellow wideout Will Pauling left the game with "lower-body" injuries. Although Pauling returned to play the following week, Green has not been so fortunate.

This week, however, Green may be making his return. The Wisconsin football team listed the senior as "questionable" on its availability report. The Allen, Texas native ranked second in receiving last year for the Badgers with 480 yards.

Wisconsin safety Kamo'i Latu remains sidelined with an injury, and tight end JT Seagraves is questionable.

Out

RB Chez Mellusi

QB Tyler Van Dyke

WR Joe Griffin

S Kamo'i Latu

WR Tyrell Henry

WR Grady O'Neill

OLB Tamer Dalloul

OL Evan Brown

OL Leyton Nelson

TE Rob Booker

DL James Thompson

Questionable

WR Bryson Green

TE JT Seagraves

Penn State Nittany Lions Injury Report

The Penn State football team is coming off a bye. With that extended time to get players on its roster healthy, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said earlier this week, "I think for the most part we’re in a pretty good position."

Out

S Kevin Winston Jr.

WR Kaden Saunders

RB Quinton Martin Jr.

RB Cam Wallace

LB Keon Wylie

DE Zuriah Fisher

S Mekhi Flowers

WR Jake Spencer

TE Andrew Rappleyea

Questionable

(None)

