Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    WATCH: Malachi Moore Picks Off Drew Pyne, Tide Responds With Touchdown

    By Robert Piersol,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LFytB_0wNdymb700

    The Alabama and Missouri matchup has massive implications for both teams as their playoff hopes potentially are on the line.

    Both teams have started off slow, but the Tide has been able to accumulate two field goals to hold a slim 6-0 lead.

    Missouri starting quarterback Brady Cook started the game, though not 100%, but their backup transfer Drew Pyne came in as Cook went to the locker room.

    On Pyne's first pass, he would be intercepted by veteran Alabama safety Malachi Moore as he helped set the Tide up in great field position with under three minutes left in the first half.

    Alabama would finally find the endzone, as Jam Miller would punch it in and help grow the Tide's lead to 13-0 as halftime was quickly approaching.

    Alabama looks to hold a lead as they will receive the first second half kickoff with an opportunity to extend the lead.

    Related Search

    Malachi MooreMissouri vs AlabamaDrew PyneAlabama footballCollege football playoffsAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Nick Saban Didn't Hesitate When Naming The Best Team In College Football
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Michigan Receives Devastating Injury Update Ahead Of Michigan State Game
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Michigan Star TE Addresses Michigan State Following Fight
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Calls Mount for College Football Program to Fire $20.4 Million Coach
    Athlon Sports4 hours ago
    Cowboys Fans Outraged as Controversial 49ers TD Video Going Viral
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    College Football Program’s Hilarious Student Section Prop Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Brittany Mahomes' Outfit for Chiefs-Raiders Is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Everyone Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Jets Loss to Patriots
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Makes Major Decision About Relationship Status with Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Historic College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Crowd on Friday Night
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Caitlin Clark's New Coach Drops Blunt Take About Fever Star
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Pat McAfee Predicts Major Upset in College Football on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Colts Coach Issues Stern 3-Word Warning to Anthony Richardson
    Athlon Sports5 hours ago
    Commanders Staff Goes Viral for Getting Decked After Game-Winning Play vs. Bears
    Athlon Sports21 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Joel Klatt Sounds Alarm on the National Championship Contender That Could Be in Trouble
    Athlon Sports6 hours ago
    A Zach Randolph statue proposed by Memphis icon outside FedExForum
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Fans Are Asking Sabrina Ionescu the Same Thing After Liberty's Championship Parade
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Kyle Juszczyk's Wife Captivates Fans With Outfit for 49ers-Cowboys
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Steelers Will Miss Rookie Star vs. Giants
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    The Tragic Last Days of Troubled Former Child Star Scotty Beckett ('Our Gang'/'The Little Rascals')
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    MLB Makes Yankees-Dodgers Announcement After Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game 2 With Injury
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy