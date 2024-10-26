WATCH: Malachi Moore Picks Off Drew Pyne, Tide Responds With Touchdown

The Alabama and Missouri matchup has massive implications for both teams as their playoff hopes potentially are on the line.

Both teams have started off slow, but the Tide has been able to accumulate two field goals to hold a slim 6-0 lead.

Missouri starting quarterback Brady Cook started the game, though not 100%, but their backup transfer Drew Pyne came in as Cook went to the locker room.

On Pyne's first pass, he would be intercepted by veteran Alabama safety Malachi Moore as he helped set the Tide up in great field position with under three minutes left in the first half.

Alabama would finally find the endzone, as Jam Miller would punch it in and help grow the Tide's lead to 13-0 as halftime was quickly approaching.

Alabama looks to hold a lead as they will receive the first second half kickoff with an opportunity to extend the lead.