Amari Reveals 2-Word Analysis of Trade Feelings

It would be an understatement to say that it was a whirlwind week for new Buffalo Bills receiver Amari Cooper in the lead-up to the Week 7 clash against the Tennessee Titans.

Traded by the Cleveland Browns midweek, Amari experienced a steep learning curve in a bid to get up to speed on the offense. He then hit the field on Sunday and hauled in four receptions for 66 yards and a touchdown.

So, he was beginning to find his feet.

Now that he has a full week to dot his I's and cross his T's, how is he feeling ahead of the Seattle Seahawks clash in Week 8?

"Definitely more comfortable," Cooper said . "Have a better understanding of what we're trying to do offensively, how we're trying to attack things of that nature so definitely more comfortable."

Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

With Cooper beginning to feel settled - “more comfortable’ is the two-word take that resonates - he is expected to see a bigger role in Joe Brady's offense, and with his 66-yard game coming off little preparation, there is excitement for what the Pro Bowl receiver could start to deliver now that he's more comfortable.

But he won't be seeing 10+ targets a game, with the Bills' "everybody eats" mantra serving them well through the season's first seven weeks.

Josh Allen has done a good job of distributing the ball to all his weapons and isn't forcing the ball downfield, instead, taking what defenses give him, which has led to his impressive interception-free streak.

Now that Cooper is beginning to get his feet underneath him, it is yet another weapon Allen can utilize, and with the offense already showing its capability to rack up points, Buffalo has another scary option at its disposal.

If Cooper starts to heat up, there's no telling where this Bills juggernaut might end up by season's end.