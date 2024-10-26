Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Jets Potentially Adding Multiple Starters to Injured Reserve

    By Colin Miller,

    2 days ago

    The New York Jets are set to take on the New England Patriots in what has become a must-win matchup in Week 8.

    The Jets' playoff hopes have dwindled after losing four-straight games and failing to live up to the high expectations fans had entering the season.

    Earlier in the week, the Jets placed offensive lineman Xavier Newman on injured reserve with a neck injury that he suffered against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, it seems as though there could be more roster moves on the way.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x90Sw_0wNdword00

    © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    On Friday, New York ruled out offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, safety Ashtyn Davis and defensive tackle Leki Fotu against the Patriots. According to interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, there is a possibility that all three of those players get placed on injured reserve.

    Vera-Tucker's injury is especially concerning, as he has been the team's starter at right guard. He left the matchup against Pittsburgh in the first half with an ankle injury, and did not return after he was replaced by Newman, who is now also injured.

    The Jets have already struggled mightily to protect Aaron Rodgers since he arrived in New York, and now they will be without multiple interior offensive linemen for the foreseeable future as Rodgers deals with multiple injures of his own.

    Related: Jets Remain Unconcerned About 'Sack-Chasing' Haason Reddick

    Losing Davis would also be a big hit to the Jets' depth, as starting safety Chuck Clark has already been on injured reserve. While Fotu would not be a game-changing loss, his absence would still be noticeable on the interior defensive line.

    Jets injuriesNew York JetsAmerican footballOffensive line strugglesAaron RodgersNew England Patriots

