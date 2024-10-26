Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Josh Giddey Addresses Facing Former Team Ahead of Thunder-Bulls

    By Taylor Reed,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f8116_0wNdwTHG00

    Josh Giddey was traded to the Chicago Bulls this past offseason, and he's set to face his former squad in just his third game with the new club.

    The Bulls are 1-1 on the young season, having dropped their season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans before taking down the Milwaukee Bucks on the first leg of their current back-to-back.

    In their first home game of the season, Chicago is set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Giddey, of course, was traded from the Thunder to the Bulls this past offseason in a move that sent Alex Caruso to the Western Conference contender.

    The Thunder won 57 games a season ago with Giddey as the starter, yet opted to move him in favor of Caruso, who will fit their system a bit better.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3JKq_0wNdwTHG00

    © Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

    For Giddey, he was able to spend three seasons with the club to develop his game and grow as a player. As he's set to face them for the first time in his career, Giddey holds no ill will towards his former team, as he explained before the game.

    "When you play your former team, you obviously circle it on your calendar," Giddey explained. "But you’ll never, ever hear me say a bad word about that organization. Top to bottom, unbelievable people. I’m looking forward to seeing them all. I love that organization."

    How Giddey speaks of his former organization is on par with how most teams speak of the Thunder after leaving the team.

    Now, during the game, the Australian guard is going to do his best to crush his former squad, but it'll be a reunion of some sort after the final buzzer, giving him a chance to catch up with his former teammates and staffers.

    The Thunder are known for their elite off-court chemistry, and Giddey was a big piece of that a season ago.

