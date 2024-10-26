Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Athlon Sports

    Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Kylian Mbappe After El Clasico Debut

    By Parker Johnson,

    2 days ago

    Kylian Mbappe's first El Clasico was off to such a promising start.

    In the 31st minute, the Real Madrid forward snuck in behind FC Barcelona's high line at the back and chipped the ball precisely over Inaki Pena in goal to give Los Blancos what appeared to be a 1-0 lead in front of a rabid crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

    The audacious Frenchman, thinking he scored in his first taste of Spain's most famous rivalry, broke out not one, not two, but three celebrations. You could see him dreaming of the newspaper headlines in Sunday's newspaper in the Spanish capital.

    That's when the nightmare began.

    VAR determined Mbappe was in an offside position, and his goal was disallowed. That would become a theme as he failed again and again to time his runs against the high line of Hansi Flick's Barcelona.

    After four second-half goals, split between Robert Lewandowski (2), Lamine Yamal (1) and Raphinha (1), Barcelona left the Bernabeu with a 4-0 win.

    Mbappe took heat from fans for his role in the humiliating performance. They all pointed out the same issue: his eight offsides.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKOwv_0wNdGsrN00
    Real Madrid and French national forward Kylian Mbappe.

    Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

    "This offside trap is eating Mbappe alive bro," said a post on X with over 25,000 likes.

    "Mbappé has been mentally beaten by Offside," another fan said on X. "Offside has left him demoralized, broken."

    Real Madrid's No. 9 racked up as many offside calls as he has goals in all competitions this season.

    The eight offsides were the most by any player in a single La Liga game in the last 10 seasons, according to StatMuse .

    Fans weren't the only ones to pile on the $1.5 million-per-week striker. When Raphinha scored the game's final goal, a successful copy of Mbappe's disallowed chip, he mimicked one of the Frenchman's premature celebrations.

    Yamal, who became El Clasico's youngest goalscorer with Barcelona's third goal of the night, also took aim.

    Now six points behind archrival Barcelona, Real Madrid will have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks to get the fans back onside.

    Related: Truth Comes Out About Real Madrid’s $48 Million Transfer Scare

    Related: Lionel Messi Didn’t Hesitate When Naming Best Player In Soccer This Year

    Related Search

    Kylian Mbappe'S performanceBarcelona'S victoryReal Madrid criticismKylian MbappeEl ClasicoLionel Messi

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    'I got so angry with Lionel Messi – even the manager told him to shut up'
    Irish Star2 days ago
    Carlo Ancelotti/Hansi Flick confrontation: What happened? Both managers comment on Clasico flare-up
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ancelotti calls out Mbappe as Real Madrid are embarrassed by Barcelona; Yamal humiliates Vinicius Jr
    Football3651 day ago
    Taylor Swift Makes Major Decision About Relationship Status with Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Hansi Flick reveals reward for Barcelona players after thrashing Real Madrid in El Clasico
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Caitlin Clark's New Coach Drops Blunt Take About Fever Star
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fans Are Asking Sabrina Ionescu the Same Thing After Liberty's Championship Parade
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Kyle Juszczyk's Wife Captivates Fans With Outfit for 49ers-Cowboys
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Kate Martin Makes New Career Decision After WNBA Rookie Season
    Athlon Sports8 hours ago
    Dwyane Wade Said What Everyone Was Thinking About His New Statue
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Patrick Mahomes Sends Two-Word Message to Brittany Mahomes After Chiefs Game
    Athlon Sports11 hours ago
    Vikings fan's Halloween costume goes viral after final call vs. Rams
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    North Korea knows its troops could desert in Ukraine. It has chilling ways to keep them in line.
    Business Insider4 days ago
    LeBron James' First-Half Stats Leave NBA Fans Stunned
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Historic College Football Program Draws Embarrassing Crowd on Friday Night
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr makes brutal Ballon d’Or dig as he hits back at Barcelona man
    Football3651 day ago
    Former NBA Player Makes Startling Revelation About Lakers Coach JJ Redick
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge Reacts to Ricky Pearsall's Emotional 49ers Moment
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Fans Concerned After Steph Curry Is Helped Off the Court in Warriors-Clippers
    Athlon Sports22 hours ago
    Driscoll predicts Grizzlies' Western Conference success
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    OKC chose elite architects for its $900 million arena
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Lil Durk Fan Protests Outside Federal Los Angeles Courthouse To Demand His Freedom
    hotnewhiphop.com2 days ago
    David Beckham, Victoria Beckham's $80 Million Decision Leads To Unexpected Problem
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Taylor Swift Preparing for Major Career Move With Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Fans Notice the Same Thing About Joe Davis’ Viral Call of Freddie Freeman’s Grand Slam
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Haliey Welch’s ‘Talk Tuah’ Podcast Suffers Massive Blow After Climbing To No. 3 On Spotify
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Real Madrid, Vinicius condemn racist 'criminals' after abuse of Barca players
    theScore1 day ago
    'We are in danger' - Spanish anti-tourism spills into winter season
    BBC3 days ago
    Latest Lonzo Ball Fitness Update After Chicago Bulls Guard's Bold Claim
    Athlon Sports23 hours ago
    NFL Officials Under Fire as Fans Complain About Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary TD
    Athlon Sports1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy