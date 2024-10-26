Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Kylian Mbappe After El Clasico Debut

Kylian Mbappe's first El Clasico was off to such a promising start.

In the 31st minute, the Real Madrid forward snuck in behind FC Barcelona's high line at the back and chipped the ball precisely over Inaki Pena in goal to give Los Blancos what appeared to be a 1-0 lead in front of a rabid crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The audacious Frenchman, thinking he scored in his first taste of Spain's most famous rivalry, broke out not one, not two, but three celebrations. You could see him dreaming of the newspaper headlines in Sunday's newspaper in the Spanish capital.

That's when the nightmare began.

VAR determined Mbappe was in an offside position, and his goal was disallowed. That would become a theme as he failed again and again to time his runs against the high line of Hansi Flick's Barcelona.

After four second-half goals, split between Robert Lewandowski (2), Lamine Yamal (1) and Raphinha (1), Barcelona left the Bernabeu with a 4-0 win.

Mbappe took heat from fans for his role in the humiliating performance. They all pointed out the same issue: his eight offsides.

Real Madrid and French national forward Kylian Mbappe. Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"This offside trap is eating Mbappe alive bro," said a post on X with over 25,000 likes.

"Mbappé has been mentally beaten by Offside," another fan said on X. "Offside has left him demoralized, broken."

Real Madrid's No. 9 racked up as many offside calls as he has goals in all competitions this season.

The eight offsides were the most by any player in a single La Liga game in the last 10 seasons, according to StatMuse .

Fans weren't the only ones to pile on the $1.5 million-per-week striker. When Raphinha scored the game's final goal, a successful copy of Mbappe's disallowed chip, he mimicked one of the Frenchman's premature celebrations.

Yamal, who became El Clasico's youngest goalscorer with Barcelona's third goal of the night, also took aim.

Now six points behind archrival Barcelona, Real Madrid will have plenty of work to do in the coming weeks to get the fans back onside.

