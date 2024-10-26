Open in App
    • Athlon Sports

    Dylan Raiola Accuses Ohio State Fans of Disrespectful Behavior on Saturday

    By J.C. Shelton,

    2 days ago

    Nebraska and true freshman quarterback Dylan Railoa came very close to pulling off a massive upset against No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, but the game is taking a backseat given the antics of Buckeyes fans at The Horseshoe.

    Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese was penalized for targeting after making contact with the head of Nebraska receiver Jahmal Banks as the Cornhuskers were driving down 21-17 in the fourth quarter. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day was visibly upset with the call and threw down his headset when protesting to officials.

    Buckeyes fans seemingly agreed with Day's sentiments and responded by throwing bottles onto the field at Ohio Stadium. Huskers players were ushered away from the sideline in order to get out of reach of flying objects.

    According to Raiola, the behavior was disrespectful to football.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wxs44_0wNdGb6G00
    Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15).

    Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

    “The bottles being thrown is just, I don’t know, it kind of feels like it disrespects football and the nature of it,” he said in a postgame press conference. “It happened and we had to get away from it, but nah, it was loud. It was a cool environment. But we knew that coming in.”

    There was fear throughout the college football world that an incident like this would become a trend following a similar situation last week in Georgia's win at Texas. After the Longhorns were flagged for pass interference, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian voiced his displeasure to officials, and fans responded by throwing objects onto the field.

    The difference, though, is that the call was reversed, unlike Saturday in Columbus. Ohio State intercepted Raiola after the incident and went on to close out the game with a 21-17 victory.

    Texas was ultimately fined by the SEC and was asked to identify fans who took part in the act. It's unclear how the Big Ten will respond as of now.

    Raiola, a former Ohio State commit, put on a commendable performance in the narrow loss. The former five-star completed 21-of-32 passes for 152 yards and an interception against a stout Buckeyes defense.

    The Huskers (5-3) will return home next week to take on UCLA, while Ohio State (6-1) travels to No. 3 Penn State for one of college football's biggest matchups of the season.

