    • Athlon Sports

    WATCH: Jalen Milroe Reaches The Endone Quickly As The Third Quarter Begins

    By Robert Piersol,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YrGww_0wNdFhQp00

    Alabama has held a 13-0 lead on Missouri, as the Tigers offense has struggled before and after quarterback Brady Cook left the game with an injury.

    Alabama received the opening kickoff in the second half, and it did not take long for the Tide to find the endzone. Quarterback Jalen Milroe called his own number to run the ball into the endzone. Milroe would cut to the outside and reach the ball past the pylon as his foot stepped out of bounds. After the review, it was determined that Milroe, in fact, reached the endzone for an Alabama touchdown.

    Alabama now holds a 20-0 lead early in the third quarter as both the Tide and the Tigers have postseason aspirations on the line. There's plenty of football left, but the Tide have perfect momentum to continue to control the game on both sides of the football.

    Related: Missouri QB Brady Cook Not Returning to Alabama Game After Injury

